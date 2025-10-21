ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose

The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kelly Amodio attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Kelly Amodio attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans have called out the high difficulty levels that contestants usually crash out against in the bonus round. They were once again outraged after another contestant, Kelly Amodio, lost out on driving home a brand new Mini Cooper car. She was stunned when her choice of letters left her with only one clue on the board. While most fans blamed the puzzle, some even claimed that the producers were making contestants lose on purpose due to cut down the budget.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The player got off to a rough start after her competitor solved the first Toss Up puzzle to take the early lead. Amodio then gained the lead in the Express Round after winning a trip to St. Pete-Clearwater, which took her total to $23,230. In the Triple Toss Up round, she got two out of the three puzzles right to emerge as the big winner of the night with $33,830.

Screenshot showing Amodio at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Amodio at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Amodio chose the category "What Are You Doing?" for her final puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, she chose “C, M, P, and A” as her additional letters. However, that only gave her one more letter on the board as her puzzle read, “_ _ _ _N_  T_  T_E  _ _ _ _CE.” 

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

When the host kicked off the ten-second timer, it was clear that Amodio was stumped. While she tried to speak it out, saying, “Walking to the Place,” and “Walking to the," she admitted that she had no idea. Once the time ran out, White uncovered the answer, "Biking To The Office". "I don’t think you were going that direction with it,” Seacrest said before revealing that Amodio lost out on a Mini Cooper. 

Screenshot showing Seacrest consoling the player (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Seacrest consoling the player (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While the contestant smiled her way through the tough loss, fans expressed their outrage on social media. "Without guessing the right letters, this was a super tough puzzle," one fan, @douglaspinsak1246, wrote in the comments on YouTube. "Cooper failed with some difficulties of it due to the budget saving mode entered, after we given away a million dollars recently, this time interestingly the I would've helped fight chance. The category was not recommended to call G or the I normally," added another fan, @robertclimate1563.

Screenshot showing one of the comments (Image source: YouTube/@UnclePlan)
Screenshot showing one of the comments (Image source: YouTube/@UnclePlan)

"Kelly was dealt the Raw Deal list, and unfortunately her pick of WHAT ARE YOU DOING was a real bad one. The puzzle writers picked this category as the LANDMINE. This puzzle screamed LOSS on the onset. F, B, K, I needed. I'm glad she didn't pick the G or H, but the C pick was a wasted letter pick," explained a viewer named @richardhernandez4490.

You can watch the full video here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money

'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
1 day ago
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
The owner of the Jean-Michel Basquiat Oil Stick Painting made it clear that it wasn't going anywhere
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
The player, Jason Warren missed out on taking home more than $86,000.
1 day ago
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
WALMART
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
2 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
4 days ago