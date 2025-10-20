ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000

The player, Jason Warren missed out on taking home more than $86,000.
PUBLISHED 47 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Jason Warren attempting his Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Fans often call out the producers of "Wheel of Fortune" for puzzles that are too difficult to solve, triggering a streak of losses in the bonus round. They once again expressed outrage after a puzzle cost a player $86,000. The contestant, Jason Warren, played the game beautifully before running out of luck by hitting the 'Bankrupt' wedge. While he fought back hard to reach the finale, he was stumped by the puzzle, "Young And Foolish," after being served a raw deal with his letter picks. While the player walked away with more than $31,000, fans were quick to call out the 'foolish' puzzle.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
The player Jason Warren mounted a comeback after falling behind in the initial round and won $8,000. He also got a wildcard but lost it after landing on the "Bankrupt" wedge. Warren then found his footing back in the Express Round, where he cracked the prize puzzle to win a trip to Kissimmee, Florida, and a total of $21,470. He went on to sweep the Triple Toss Up round to emerge as the big winner of the night with $31,470.

Screenshot showing Jason at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Advancing to the Bonus Round, Warren picked the “Phrase" category and joined Seacrest at the wheel. He brought along three family members, Steve, Sharon, and Becky, to the stage to cheer him on. After picking out his Golden Envelope, he faced a three-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, he went on to choose, “C, H, P, and I,” as his additional letters. However, his letter picks did not help him much as the puzzle read, “_ _ _N_  _N_  _ _ _LISH.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
As soon as Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it was clear that Warren was stumped. While he guessed the last word, he had no idea about the first one. While he yelled out guesses like “Something and Foolish,” “Dumb and Foolish,” "Down and Foolish," "Phony and Foolish," and more, none of them were correct. After the time ran out, co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer, "Young And Foolish". Adding to the heartbreak, Seacrest went on to reveal that Warren had missed out on taking home an additional $55,000, which would have taken his total to $86,470. 

Screenshot showing the player's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
While the player was disappointed, fans were outraged on social media. "It was a really 'foolish' answer and content. It's cruel," wrote one fan @sy-kd6km, in the comments on YouTube. "This puzzle has appeared in a Bonus Round before. It was a Teen Best Friends Week episode that aired in 2007. The audience thought it was easy, but the contestants thought differently," added @theweysermanisback5205.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@Animegamespublishing)
You can watch the turn of events here.

