ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money

The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the player attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the player attempting her Bonus Round puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Too many "Wheel of Fortune" contestants have been facing heartbreaking losses in the past few months, and puzzles that are too tough to solve have been blamed for this. The show's producers were recently slammed after a player named Shaunica Amantine, who aced the initial rounds of the game to win over $42,000, was stumped by the Bonus Round puzzle and lost $40,000. While the player smiled after the loss, fans called out the show for trying to save money with a tougher-than-usual challenge.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

The contestant got off to a great start after solving a Toss-Up puzzle. However, her competitor Chapman took the lead by solving the third puzzle. Amantine then mounted her comeback in the Express Round, where she solved the puzzle to win a trip to Pensacola, Florida, and $14,600. She further cracked the prize puzzle as well to win another trip to Pensacola, and landed at a total of $40,145. While her rival Edathil tried to fight back in the Triple Toss Up, Amantine emerged as the night’s big winner with $42,145. Her performance impressed host Ryan Seacrest, who said she was “really good at this game,” and that he was excited to see how the Bonus Round would go, as per CBS19

Screenshot showing Amantine at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Amantine at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Advancing to the Bonus Round, Amantine chose the category “Event” for her final puzzle. After spinning the wheel and picking out her Golden Envelope,  she was faced with a two-word puzzle on the board. With the show's standard letters “R, S, T, L, N, E,” up on the board, she chose “V, M, D, and I" as her additional letter. With this, her puzzle read “_ _ _ _   _ESTIV_L.”

Screeenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screeenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

After Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, it was clear that Amantine had figured out the second word, “Festival,” but she couldn’t guess the first one. While she yelled out guesses like “Love Festival,” “Fall Festival,” “Junk Festival,” none of them were correct. “When you got to the ‘J’, I thought you might get there,” Seacrest said before co-host Vanna White uncovered the answer, "Jazz Festival." Adding to the heartbreak, Seacrest revealed that Amantine lost out on an additional $40,000.

Screenshot showing Amantine's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Amantine's total (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

While Amantine still took home over $42,000, fans weren't happy with the Bonus Round puzzle. "This was definitely a budget-saving Bonus Puzzle. That first word was the pits," one fan @richardhernandez4490 wrote in the comments on YouTube.

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@douglaspinsak1246)
Screenshot of a comment (Image source: YouTube/@douglaspinsak1246)

"Failed once again with the letters often doesn't call for double rare! J with the Z, that was hell! My first thought is, BOOK instead of jazz festival. Book festival makes sense," added another fan, @robertclimate1563.

Watch her full game in this video.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000

'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'

'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player hugs model after winning — almost makes her trip and fall in wild moment
The celebration was justified as Joseph won a brand new car on his birthday.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 to tough puzzle — fans accuse producers of saving money
The player, Shaunica Amantine missed out on taking home over $82,000 over the seemingly tough puzzle
17 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant fails to win a car — Drew Carey surprises him with a second chance
After nearly losing a brand new car, Dylan got a second chance to take it home.
18 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough
The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'another tough puzzle' as contestant loses $40,000
The player, Cherie Noisette, missed on out taking home more than $61,000 in prizes.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $20,000 for baseball card — walks away as Corey Harrison sticks to $7,000
The seller refused to accept a lowball bid for his signed, rookie Mickey Mantle card.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey slams his cards as 'Family Feud' player names a person he spends most money on
Harvey couldn't relate more with the contestant and demanded the response to be number 1.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left speechless after solving $40,000 puzzle in just two seconds
The player also brought her husband along on the stage to support her.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest thought heirloom was an ordinary poster — then she learnt its real value
The guest who had very little idea about the Sun Valley poster was beyond delighted.
2 days ago
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular frozen product due to the possible presence of wood pieces
The FSIS announced at least five people were injured from consumption of the affected products.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings artifacts in paper bag — then she found out its real value
In the end, the guest was ready to fight her sister for an item worth thousands of dollars.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans feel sorry for contestant who lost a car after guessing just one digit wrong
Fans were heartbroken to see the player, Ryan, walk away empty handed.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as contestant admits she does research on catfish
Harvey couldn't believe the hard researched facts about catfish on the show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player pulls off the perfect win, Drew Carey asks 'do you believe in miracles?'
Carey demanded the Wikipedia page of "Stack the Deck" game to be updated after the win.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant who failed to solve easy bonus round puzzle worth $45,000
The player Titus Stevens missed out on taking home nearly $65,000 over an easy puzzle.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after contestants reveal what they would pack for hell
Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing some of the answers.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest stunned as Corey Harrison pays a fortune for 250-year-old book that cost her $1
The thrift store find turned out to be quite profitable for the seller named Kimberly.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name the celebrities with wild fashion sense and Steve Harvey can't believe it
Harvey was stunned to see the players call out other celebrities.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
WALMART
Walmart shopper exposes the price hikes hidden behind clearance sale with a simple trick
The creator showed proof that the store jacked up the price of an item by $3 during a sale.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fumbles easy puzzle worth $45,000 — fans say 'her brain turned off'
The contestant, Linda Rivera failed to crack a seemingly easy phrase in the finale.
6 days ago