'Family Feud' contestant puts his marriage at risk with an answer about his wife's parents

While some players played it safe, others destroyed their marriages on the show.

Sometimes "Family Feud" contestants come up with awkward answers, but there are occasions when the questions are designed to bring out such responses. A lot of times, it's married men who land in trouble due to such questions. While some questions test their loyalty, some cause trouble by getting personal, like the one that asked men to mention the things they would pretend to like to keep their wives happy. While a few contestants dodged trouble, Dexter made trouble for himself with a controversial answer.

In the episode, Steve Harvey asked, "We asked 100 married men, to keep your wife happy, you've pretended to like what?" Benjamin hit the buzzer first and answered with "Her cooking," which showed up on the board. While this was risky, Stephen came up with a riskier answer, which was, "Her makeup." Even Harvey was in disbelief as he said, "Huh? Dude, that's gonna cost you." The answer didn't show up on the board, and the Holmes family won the question.

Moving on, the turn went to Chantel, whose answer, "I'm gonna go with her hairstyle," wasn't on the board. Next up was Tarem, who chose to play it safe and not name anything personal to his wife."Steve, I'm gonna say her reality TV shows," which was much appreciated by the members of his team, as it got the team points.

The turn then passed on to Brittany, who came up with an answer, "Her style." Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team got their second strike. Now, it was all up to Dexter to save the game. In a bid to prevent his team from striking out, Dexter tragically destroyed his marriage as he answered with "Her parents." However, Harvey seemed to relate, as he gave him a fist bump.

Next up was Benjamin again, who had seemingly run out of safe answers. Thus, he responded to the question with, "Her weight." While the player was confident that it would be up there, Harvey was in utter shock. "You know it's up there. It's got to be. Come on. Come on. Number 3," the contestant said. Luckily, the answer was on the board, and the team got another chance to stay in the game.

Next up was Chantel again, who came up with the answer, "I'm gonna go with her friends." However, the answer wasn't on the board, and the team struck out.

The turn then went to the other team, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Stephen once again took to the mic, and it seemed like nothing had changed in his approach as he said, "Steve, we're gonna go with her sex." This too amazed the host as he said, "Ah. That's a lot of pretending. Heh heh." Unfortunately for Stephen, the answer didn't show up on the board, and the Holmes family won the round.

Harvey then went on to uncover the remaining answers, which included "Theater/ballet" and "Her music."

Watch the hilarious reactions here.

