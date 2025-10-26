'Wheel of Fortune' contestant jinxed by Ryan Seacrest loses $40,000 after he predicted big win

Fans once again called out the puzzle, which, according to them, was too tough.

"Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest is one of the most supportive and entertaining game show hosts on American television. But sometimes he faces flak for interrupting contestants while solving puzzles, and even depriving someone of a prize due to mispronunciation. Recently, the host may have jinxed a contestant, who lost out in the bonus round despite doing well in the earlier stages. In the end, the player suffered a heartbreaking $40,000 loss.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

According to a TV Insider report, Kellee had won $21,300 on her way to the Bonus Round. Williams had been married for 28 years and had three children. None of the kids could make it to the show, but her husband was there with her for support. Host Ryan Seacrest asked him to "stick with her" as she was going to win big in a few seconds. But this prediction by Seacrest didn't bring any luck to Williams.

After all the formalities, the contestant spun the wheel, and it landed on an I. She had chosen the ‘Phrase’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. Williams now had the chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. The contestant chose the letters M, Y, D, and O. Unfortunately, these were not the best picks.’

Screenshot showing the contestant's husband. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The puzzle barely even opened up as it now read, “_O_ _ _ _ _LO_S.” Williams had 10 seconds to get it right, but it was quite clear from the start that she wasn’t going to be able to do it. She blurted out “Bob” at one point and, towards the end of her time, said, “Hot holsters.” Of course, that was not the correct answer, and everyone on stage knew that.

The correct answer was then revealed to be ‘How Fabulous,’ much to the contestant’s disappointment. Seacrest was quick to console Williams as he said, “Which you are. Fabulous,” after seeing the correct answer. He then opened up the envelope in his hand to reveal that the contestant could have won an additional $40,000.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Williams was not too disappointed as she was going home with $21,300, which was quite a lot of money. Another unique thing about this episode was that both Seacrest and Vanna White were in their pajamas.

Fans were not too happy about the result and made it clear in YouTube comments. "Impossible to solve with the letters she had. She was a really good player though!" @loveforeignaccents exclaimed. Some even accused the show's producers of trying to save money by deliberately throwing tough puzzles at contestants.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest consoling the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Watch the thrilling game and disappointment in the video here.

