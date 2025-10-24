ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well

The contestant faced a tough puzzle and she was not prepared for that at all.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Winning the bonus round on "Wheel of Fortune" has become a rare feat, and anyone would be elated to achieve that. But sometimes getting too excited during the game could later bring embarrassment. Things got a little awkward for one contestant, who claimed that she was going to be victorious in the Bonus Round, only to be left utterly confused by a rather difficult puzzle.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant was a woman named Cherie Noisette, as per a TV Insider report, and she had won $21,350 on her way to the Bonus Round. When host Ryan Seacrest said that she must do a watch party for her episode, the contestant said that it was already happening. When asked how she thought it was going to end, Noisette said, “Me, winning. Us hugging.”

The contestant then introduced her aunt and her two cousins, who had come to support her on the show. Noisette then went on to spin the wheel, and it landed on the star. She chose the ‘Phrase’ category and, as per the rules of the show, was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. She then picked letters D, M, H, and A.

Screenshot showing the contestant's family members. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant's family members. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

These were not bad choices, but they did not do much to open up a lot of the puzzle. It now read, “_ _ND  _ _   A_ _ _ARD.” Noisette had 10 seconds to get it right, but it was not to be. She understood the third word was ‘awkward’ but struggled to figure out the first two. In the end, she knew that she was not going to get it right and said, “Awkward,” right before the timer ran out.

Seacrest revealed that she was on the right track as the correct answer was ‘Kind of Awkward.’ He then opened up the envelope to reveal that the contestant could have taken home an additional $40,000. That really would have shot her total prize money up. However, with $21,350 in the bank, the contestant wasn’t too disappointed. The host commended her for a good try at getting the puzzle right, which was seemingly quite tricky.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize in the envelope. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest revealing the prize in the envelope. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans of the show shared their opinions about the defeat in the comments on YouTube. “I was thinking “kind of” from RSTLNE, and then I solved it when her letters came up 🥳. She won a lot, but it’s too bad she didn’t solve the final puzzle,” one fan wrote. “Well, that is kind of awkward how every contestant didn't win the bonus round,” quipped another. “Needed her picks and about 5-6 seconds. That was a toughie IMO,” one more viewer mentioned.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)


Watch the video of the awkward game here.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban to make healthy headgear
All of the other sharks said no due to the risks, but Cuban seemed eager to take the gamble.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says this player was 'dressed to play' Plinko — she wins $11,000
The contestant started the game strong but had to wait until the end for the big win.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was confident she could win bonus round — it didn't end well
The contestant faced a tough puzzle and she was not prepared for that at all.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban seals the deal with contestant only to save him from Kevin O'Leary
Cuban had seen enough of Mr. Wonderful's greedy tactics, and he decided to take a stand.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car in bonus round — fans say the puzzle was too tough to solve
Fans were also left as confused as the contestant after seeing the puzzle.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings is giving up his duties but fans of the show need not worry
The iconic "Jeopardy!" champion has been hosting the show for many years now.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey admits that he was scared when contestants raised a war cry
The host remembered the times he was bullied as a young kid after hearing the chant.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language
The greeting caught Steve Harvey by surprise, and he took several seconds to regain his composure.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant fits cameras inside bird houses — judges weren't convinced by it at all
The nascent nature of the company prevented the sharks from investing in it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools contestant after her surprise turned out to be a dud
Harvey seemed quite annoyed after the guest revealed her surprise and rightfully so.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts
Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant lets out a loud shriek as she couldn't believe she won $20,000 cash
She was just happe to be with Drew Carey on stage, and perhaps did not expect such a big win.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants hide inside giant cake to surprise judges — the deal went as expected
The segment started with a couple of people entering the stage wearing cakes over their heads.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant comes to the show in his boxers and it went as expected
The valuation he asked for was as crazy as the outfit he wore, and the sharks said no.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment
The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a major complaint about 'Hole in One' game and we totally get why
Fans of the gameshow are known to be vocal about their needs and this was just an example of that.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge
The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant takes a decision without asking his team members — it went as expected
The contestant was confident in his abilities and he steered his team to an impressive win.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant stuns judges after emptying an entire pumpkin's flesh on his head
The sharks could not believe what they had just witnessed but it sure was entertaining.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked
The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
7 days ago