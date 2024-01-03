Name Natasha Richardson Net Worth $15 Million Sources of Income Movies, Acting Date of Birth May 11, 1963 Age 45 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Film Producer

The popular English actress and film producer Natasha Richardson had a colossal net worth of $15 million at the time of her death in 2009, per the Celebrity Net Worth. She was known for her mesmerizing work in films as an actor and producer, having completed more than 30 movies for which she received awards and even scored a Grammy nomination. She tragically died in 2009 due to a head injury during a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. She declined any medical treatment after the accident. After some hours she complained of a severe headache and was rushed to New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital, and after two days of struggle, she died of an epidural hematoma at the age of 45.

English actress Natasha Richardson (1963-2009) poses for a photo on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Dogma" | Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McGann

Richardson started her career working as a stage actor, working on plays like "The Seagull" and "Anna Christie." Early in her film career, Richardson starred as Mary Shelley in the 1986 film "Gothic." She got the opportunity to work with renowned actors like Judi Dench, Michael Gambon, Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Smith, Rob Lowe, and Tennessee Williams in several BBC adaptations. Her major sources of income came mostly from her movies and acting ventures. Some of the celebrated works of Natasha Richardson include "The Parent Trap," "Wild Child," "Haven," "Nell," "Maid In Manhattan," "Chelsea Walls," "Zelda," "Hostages," "Anna Christies," and "Suddenly Last Summer."

Natasha Richardson and aunt Lynn Redgrave during "A Streetcar Named Desire" on Broadway - Curtain Call and After Party |Getty Images|Photo by Bruce Glikas

In 1994, Richardson along with her husband, Liam Neeson purchased a Central Park West apartment for $1.4 million. In 2010, Neeson sold it for $1.352 million. Neeson also purchased the 37-acre estate in Millbrook, New York sometime before their wedding and the couple enjoyed their life in the opulent property till Richardson's death.

Dr. Mathilde Krim, Kenneth Cole, Natasha Richardson and Harry Belafonte | Getty Images| Photo by Duffy-Marie Arnoult

Richardson first got married to Robert Fox, a filmmaker, whom she met during the making of "The Seagull" but the marriage didn't last long and they separated in 1992. She then met the "Anna Christie" and "Nell" co-star, Liam Neeson, and got married to him in 1994 in their New York home in Millbrook. They welcomed two handsome sons, Michael in 1995 and Daniel in 1996. The couple were together till Richardson's untimely death.

Richardson was the ambassador of the National AIDS Trust and one of the board members of AmfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research). She supported several AIDS charities like Mothers' Voices, Bailey House, and AIDS Crisis Trust. Richardson was deeply saddened by her father's death due to AIDS in 1991 and this is what inspired her to help other AIDS patients.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson arrive at the BFI 52 London Film Festival: 'The Other Man' Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

- Evening Standard British Film Awards 1991 (Winner): Best Actress for "The Comfort of Strangers The Handmaid's Tale"

- Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 1994 (Winner): Best Actress for "Widows' Peak"

- Tony Award 1998: Best Actress in a Musical for starring as Sally Bowles

- Evening Standard British Film Awards 2006 (Winner): Best Actress for "Asylum"

- CableACE Awards 1995 (Nominee): Actress in a Movie or Miniseries for "Zelda"

- Grammy Awards 2001 (Nominee): Best Spoken Word Album 2001 for "The Complete Shakespeare Sonnets"

- British Independent Film Awards 2005 (Nominee): Best Actress for "Asylum"

Natasha Richardson, Liev Schreiber and Phylicia Rashad join members of the American Theatre Wing | Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Did Natasha Richardson have any siblings?

Yes. Richarson had three siblings—Joely Richardson, Carlo Gabriel Nero, and Katherine Grimond.

How did Natasha Richardson die?

Natasha Richardson suffered a head injury during a skiing accident in Quebec and took her last breath in New York in 2009.

Did her family donate her organs after her death?

Yes. Richardson's family revealed that her main organs would be donated to save the lives of other people.

