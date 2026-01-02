Americans plan a tax strike rally across the country on January 3: 'We want our money back'

A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online.

On January 3, a tax strike rally is scheduled to take place in several parts of the U.S. Participants are planning on advocating for withholding taxes. The gatherings' organizers are yet unknown, but based on social media posts on X and Facebook, they appear to be in line with right-wing views, with Democrats being criticized and politicians connected to MAGA taking part. A "call for action" and slogans such as "we want our money back" are found on several posters that are circulating online. Another poster circulating on socials urges a "tax strike rally at all state Capitols." And states it is "inspired by Nick Shirley's expose of government fraud & corruption!"

Tax Strike Rally Poster (Image Source: Facebook | Maine X Community)

The scheduled strikes are in parallel with the escalating tensions and growing polarization of American politics, as evidenced by the transition from anti-Trump to anti-Democrat demonstrations. Refusals to pay taxes might have a big effect on important state services and put pressure on lawmakers to engage in negotiations. There will be a demonstration at the Oregon State Capitol where demonstrators will call for responsibility, openness, and prudent use of public dollars. Among the notable speakers are Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser and Libertarian Congressional candidate Joseph Lehman.

Oregon State Capitol (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Ryder)

Meanwhile, Keyser, in an exclusive to Newsweek, said, "Since being elected in 2020, I have been a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility from our elected officials." He added: "If I can reach even one person who not only runs for office—but wins—then I consider that a success. Real change does not come from social media alone. Social media is a tool to help spread the message, but it cannot replace action. The people of this state need to show up, be accountable, and be willing to put in the work to undo decades of poor policy and fiscal mismanagement."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura)

Retiring U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene gave wind to the sudden “tax revolt” with a scathing message hurled at the Trump administration. “Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt,” she wrote on X. “And rightfully so!” “It’s because Americans work their a‑‑-- off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard-earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America! And NOTHING is given to Americans!!!” she added. Greene has been at loggerheads with President Donald Trump over several of his policies.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)

Several other X accounts were seen supporting the notion, including political contributor Turning Point USA, Savanah Hernandez, "F--- it, I’m not paying taxes this year. And then when the IRS comes after me, I’ll blow that up into a huge national story about how the government will destroy your life over a couple thousand dollars meanwhile the Pentagon just failed their 8th straight audit in a row, Somalis literally come to the U.S. just to defraud us out of billions and illegals are prioritized for section 8 housing and welfare programs over Americans. I’m not paying for it anymore," she wrote. As the buzz grows stronger, it is unpredictable whether Americans will heed the call to "avoid filing their tax returns" during the next season.

