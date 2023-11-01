What Is ‘The Hunger Games’ Star Josh Hutcherson’s Net Worth?

Name Josh Hutcherson Net Worth $20 Million Salary $500,000+ Annual Income $5 Million+ Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth October 12, 1992 Age 31 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Josh Hutcherson, the American film and television actor, has accumulated a substantial net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His career began with child actor roles in the early 2000s, and he achieved recognition through various films, including his prominent role in "The Hunger Games" franchise. The first "Hunger Games" movie grossed nearly $700 million at the box office, and the franchise as a whole raked in almost $3 billion.

Josh Hutcherson's income is derived from several sources, primarily his successful acting career. Hutcherson's notable work in the film industry encompasses a wide range of movies and projects that have contributed significantly to his financial success. These include early roles in films like "The Polar Express" and "Zathura: A Space Adventure," his breakthrough in "The Hunger Games" franchise, and projects that he produced or directed like "Detention," "The Forger," and "Escobar: Paradise Lost." Apart from acting, he has ventured into producing and directing. Real estate investments also contribute to his wealth.

Salary

Liam Hemsworth portrayed Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games" series. His estimated salary for the first film was around $500,000, as reported by Forbes. While Hemsworth's actual earnings for the final film in the series are unknown, it is widely speculated that he earned approximately $5 million, which aligns his earnings with that of Josh Hutcherson, given their similar roles in the franchise.

Josh Hutcherson's real estate portfolio includes notable properties. In 2012, he purchased a unique two-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.5 million, which was previously part of an Ellen Degeneres-owned compound and had a connection to Heath Ledger. He sold this property in February 2020 for $2.94 million. In 2014, he acquired a Studio City home for $1.25 million, and in 2019, he invested $2 million, surpassing the asking price by $300,000 to purchase a Silver Lake property. These properties offer various amenities, including outdoor spaces, scenic views, and distinctive features like a 2,500-square-foot deck and a courtyard garden.

Josh Hutcherson was born on October 12, 1992, in Union, Kentucky. He has been inspired by actors like Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose career choices and achievements he admired. Hutcherson is a vocal supporter of the LGBT community and actively advocates for the "Straight But Not Narrow" campaign which promotes alliances between gay and straight individuals. He initiated the Power On campaign, working with The Trevor Project and Human-I-T to provide computers and cell phones to LGBT resource centers, assisting young LGBT people from rural areas in forming communities. Annually from 2012 to 2014, he organized the Josh Hutcherson Celebrity Basketball Game in Los Angeles to raise funds and awareness for the Straight But Not Narrow campaign.

- Winner of the 2012 MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games"

- Winner of the 2014 MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

- Winner of the 2015 Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Sci-Fi/Fantasy for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1"

- Winner of the 2008 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor for "Bridge to Terabithia"

- Winner of the 2006 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film (Comedy or Drama) – Leading Young Actor for "Zathura: A Space Adventure"

- Recipient of the 2012 Vanguard Award from GLAAD for promoting equal rights for the LGBT community

Winner of the 2018 Mammoth Film Festival Best Actor award for the short film "Ape"

What is Josh Hutcherson's production company called?

Josh Hutcherson's production company is called Turkeyfoot Productions.

What are some of Josh Hutcherson's outdoor interests?

Josh Hutcherson is an avid outdoor adventurer who enjoys activities like hiking, camping, and rock climbing.

Has Josh Hutcherson worked in television as well as film?

Yes, Josh Hutcherson has starred in both film and television projects, including shows like "ER" and "The Vampire Diaries".

