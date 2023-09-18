Name Liam Hemsworth Net worth $28 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth January 13, 1990 Age 33 years Nationality Australia Profession Actor

Liam Hemsworth is an Australian actor who has made a significant mark in Hollywood. Born on January 13, 1990, in Melbourne, Australia, he comes from a family of actors with older brothers Chris and Luke also pursuing successful acting careers. Liam's journey in the entertainment industry began at a young age, and he has since become a prominent figure in Hollywood, with an estimated net worth of $28 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Liam Hemsworth attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Liam Hemsworth's primary source of income is his acting career. He embarked on his professional acting journey at a young age and gained recognition for his roles in Australian shows like "Home and Away" and "McLeod's Daughters." Hemsworth's breakthrough came with the film "The Last Song" (2010) opposite Miley Cyrus, which catapulted him into the spotlight. He also made his mark as Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games" series (2012-2015), alongside a stellar cast.

Beyond "Hunger Games," Hemsworth's diverse filmography includes "Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016) and "Isn't It Romantic" (2019). His career showcases a blend of action, drama, and romance on both the big screen and television.

Salary and other ventures

Hemsworth's salary varies depending on the film project. For instance, his role in "The Hunger Games" series would have earned him a significant paycheck, considering the franchise's immense success.

Apart from his earnings, Liam Hemsworth has invested in real estate. He owned a property in Malibu, California, which was unfortunately lost to the Woolsey Fire. He later sold this property at a loss. In 2019, he purchased a home in Byron Bay, Australia, indicating his commitment to investing in real estate.

Personal life

Liam Hemsworth's personal life has been a subject of public interest, particularly due to his high-profile relationship with American singer and actress Miley Cyrus. The two met while filming "The Last Song" in 2009 and had an on-again, off-again relationship before getting engaged in 2012. They married in December 2018 but announced their separation in August 2019, finalizing their divorce in January 2020.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala | Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

While Liam Hemsworth is primarily recognized for his acting talent, he has not amassed a significant number of awards compared to some of his peers. However, his roles in successful films like "The Hunger Games" series and "The Last Song" have earned him recognition and he has received multiple nominations in various categories.

- Young Hollywood Awards - Breakthrough of the Year for "The Last Song"

- Teen Choice Awards - Choice Movie Breakout Star – Male (Won)

- People's Choice Awards - Favorite On-Screen Chemistry for "The Hunger Games" (Won)

- Teen Choice Awards - Choice Movie – Best Kiss (with Jennifer Lawrence) for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" and Choice Movie Actor – Comedy for "Isn't It Romantic"

- Primetime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for "Most Dangerous Game"

- Golden Eye Award (Zurich Film Festival)

What is Liam Hemsworth's net worth?

Liam Hemsworth's net worth is estimated to be $28 million.

What kind of person is Liam Hemsworth?

Liam Hemsworth is an ISTJ personality type.

What happened to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth?

The couple got engaged and then separated before getting engaged again and finally marrying in 2018. They finalized their divorce in 2020.

