Name Brendan Gleeson Net Worth $8 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth March 29, 1955 Age 68 Years Nationality Irish Profession Actor, teacher, voice actor

Recently seen in the critically acclaimed movie "The Banshees of Inisherin" Irish actor, director, and producer Brendan Gleeson has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Known for his powerful performances, the actor has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has contributed to successful projects like "Mission: Impossible 2," "Gangs of New York," "Cold Mountain," and the "Harry Potter" series.

Brendan Gleeson attends Build Series to discuss the AT&T original series "Mr. Mercedes" | Getty Images | Photo by Gary Gershoff

Gleeson's income comes from his roles in film, television, and theatre. He first gained fame for his role as Michael Collins in the RTÉ One television film broadcast "The Treaty." He later appeared in films like "Braveheart" and played leading roles in films such as "The General." His performances in "In Bruges," "The Guard," and "Calvary" earned critical acclaim.

Gleeson's work in shows such as "The Lifeboat" and "Mr. Mercedes" provided steady income, while his Emmy-winning role in "Into the Storm" and the portrayal of Donald Trump in "The Comey Rule" made him a household name. He also contributed to plays like "Brownbread" and "Home." Furthermore, in 2018, he directed the short film "Psychic."

Brendan Gleeson accepts the Best Actor award for "Calvary" | Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

Brendan Gleeson's salary

Gleeson made millions through his role in the blockbuster "Mission: Impossible 2," where he appeared alongside Tom Cruise. This film achieved tremendous commercial success, grossing over $546 million globally and standing as the highest-earning film of 2000.

Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson | Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Gleeson was born on March 29, 1955, in Dublin, Ireland. During his early years, he developed a strong interest in reading and performing arts. After obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree, he started teaching at Catholic Belcamp College. However, in 1991, he quit teaching to pursue a career in acting.

In 1982, Gleeson married Mary Weldon, and they had four sons: Brian, Domhnall, Fergus, and Rory. His sons appeared alongside him in the 2012 TV movie "Immaturity for Charity." His son, Domhnall, played Bill Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film series.

- Oscar Award 2023 (Nomination): Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- BAFTA Film Award 2023 (Nomination): Best Supporting Actor in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Primetime Emmy Award 2009 (Winner): Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "Into the Storm"

- British Independent Film Award 2015 (Winner): Best Supporting Actor for "Suffragette"

- British Independent Film Award 2014 (Winner): Best Actor for "Calvary"

- Golden Globe Awards 2023 (Nomination): Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

How many films and television shows has Brendan Gleeson appeared in?

Throughout his career, Brendan Gleeson has featured in over 80 films and television shows.

What was Brendan Gleeson's first major role that marked his breakthrough?

Brendan Gleeson's breakthrough role was in the 1994 film, "The Snapper," where he portrayed the character of Dessie Curley.

What does Brendan Gleeson do besides acting?

Brendan Gleeson is an accomplished fiddle player and plays with the renowned Irish traditional music band, The Chieftains.

