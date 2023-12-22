Name Rupert Grint Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production Date of Birth August 24, 1988 Age 35 Years Gender Male Nationality England Profession Actor, Producer, Voice Actor

Rupert Alexander Lloyd Grin, popularly known for his role as Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. At the age of 11, he was cast in the "Harry Potter" movie series alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Besides the global hit, he has appeared in many successful films, including "Thunderpants" and "Driving Lessons."

Rupert Grint attends the jury photocall of the 29th Dinard Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Sylvain Lefevre

Grint gained worldwide fame with his remarkable performance in the "Harry Potter" series. The movie was one of the most streamed and made $975.1 million, of which Grint earned $70 million. Besides this, he made $30 million from "Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2" and $4 million for "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," making him one of the highest-earning celebrities in the world.

Moreover, Grint appeared in successful films like "Thunderpants" in 2002, "Driving Lessons" in 2006, and "Wild Target" in 2010. He was involved in projects like "Into the White" and "Enemy of Man." In 2013, he made his stage debut in Jez Butterworth's "Mojo," earning the WhatsOnStage Award. He made his Broadway debut as Frank Finger in the play "It's Only a Play" at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in 2014.

Since 2019, Grint has been seen in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Servant", Netflix's "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" and Night Shyamalan's thriller film "Knock at the Cabin." In 2022, the actor reunited with multiple cast members of the Harry Potter film series for an HBO Max special, "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts."

Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint, M. Night Shyamalan, and Nell Tiger Free attend the Apple TV+'s "Servant" Season 4 New York Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

With a $30 million real estate portfolio, Grint owns properties in Hitchin, Luton, and other parts of England. In 2009, he bought a $6.8 million mansion in Kimpton, an English countryside neighborhood. Built on 22 acres of land, the property features six bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, and a cinema room.

Instagram 5 Million Followers Twitter 10.3K Followers Facebook 81K Followers

Actor Rupert Grint signs autographs for fans at the world premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows" | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Furniss

Grint was born on August 24, 1988, in Harlow, Essex. He is the eldest of five siblings. Growing up in Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire, he attended Richard Hale School. While in school, he began performing in productions and joined the Top Hat Stage and Screen School, a local theatre group.

Grint has previously been lined with Katie Lewis, singer Lily Allen, and actress Kimberley Nixon but has been dating his long-time girlfriend Georgia Groome since 2011. They welcomed their daughter, Wednesday G, in 2020.

Besides acting, Grint is a passionate football fan and Tottenham Hotspur supporter. In 2010, he contributed to the Wacky Rally, raising funds for Britain's Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and has been part of the "Make Mine Milk" campaign.

- Satellite Awards 2002: Special Achievement Award for Outstanding New Talent in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"

- Young Artist Awards 2002: Most Promising Young Newcomer for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"

- BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2011: Best British Actor for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 2012: Favorite Ensemble Movie Cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"

- MTV Movie Awards 2012: Best Cast for "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2"

- WhatsOnStage Awards 2014: Best London Newcomer of the Year for "Mojo"

- Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards 2015: Favorite Featured Actor in a Play for "It's Only a Play"

- Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards 2015: Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male) for "It's Only a Play"

- Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards 2021: Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama for "Servant"

Actors Tom Felton (L) and Rupert Grint accept the Harry Potter awards onstage during the 2011 Teen Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Who is Rupert Grint's partner?

Grint has been dating Georgia Groome since 2011.

What is Rupert Grint's net worth?

As of 2023, Rupert Grint's net worth is around $50 million.

Does Rupert Grint have any children?

Grint and Georgia have a daughter named Wednesday G.

How many siblings does Rupert Grint have?

Grint has three sisters, Samantha, Georgina, and Charlotte, and a brother named James.

