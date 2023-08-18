Name Daniel Jacob Radcliffe Net worth $110 million Salary $1 million+ Annual Income $15 million Sources of income Acting, Production, Real Estate DOB July 23, 1989 Age 33 years Gender Male Nationality British Profession Actor/Producer/Author

British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame as a child actor starring in the “Harry Potter” film series, has a massive net worth of $110 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the wealthiest celebrities in Britain. Radcliffe continued acting after the film series based on JK Rowling's beloved books ended. He has appeared in several films, and television shows, won awards, and branched out into other creative endeavors to build his impressive fortune.

Radcliffe has earned $15 million per year as an actor, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the bulk of his fortune comes from his earnings from the “Harry Potter” series and his production company Kill Your Darlings.

For the first “Harry Potter”, young Radcliffe was reportedly paid a handsome $1 million. By the second installment, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, his salary was bumped up to $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

For the third film, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, which was released in 2004, Radcliffe made $6 million and he made another $11 million for the fourth film “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”. The fifth film in the series earned Radcliffe about $14 million and by the sixth installment, which is “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, Radcliffe was reportedly pocketing $24 million.

For the last installment, which was covered across two films, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2", Radcliffe made a combined $50 million. Further, including the royalties and merchandise sales, Radcliffe made about $96.5 million from the franchise, after taxes and commission, according to CBS News.

Daniel Radcliffe owns a little under half the shares of Gilmore Jacobs Ltd. which was created in 2001 by his parents, Alan Radcliffe and Marcia Gresham, to help the actor manage his growing assets and Harry Potter-related earnings. As per the accounts filed in 2021, the company is valued at approximately $10,55,39,990 (£89.2 million), as per Daily Mail UK.

Radcliffe has also made some smart real estate investments. He bought a condo in the West Village in 2008 for $4.9 million. He then listed it for sale at $5.65 million in 2022 and ultimately sold it for $5.3 million. He is also the owner of a $4.9 million apartment on Mercer Street which was made available for rent through Halstead Property for $19,000 a month, as per The Richest

Daniel Radcliffe has been with his long-term partner, Erin Darke, since 2012 when they met while working on a movie together, as per Elle. In April 2023, the couple welcomed their first child.

2023 Critics Choice Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2023 SDFCS Award: Best Comedic Performance for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2022 MTV Movie + TV Award: Best Villain for “The Lost City”

2012 MTV Movie Award: Best Hero for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

2013 BloodGuts UK Horror Award: Best Leading Male for “The Woman in Black”

2007 National Movie Award, UK: Best Performance by a Male for “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

