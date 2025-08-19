ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that

TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the video and a Walmart customer outside the store (Cover image source: TikTok | Getty Images)

Shoppers expect a convenient experience at Walmart, but things don't go so smoothly for every customer. TikTok creator Crissy (@mamashark4) has now found a hack that solves the problem for short people who can't reach the top shelf. Documenting her experience of shopping alone in the store, the creator shared a simple tool that Walmart has, which can help every short person get their favorite items.

Representative image of a shopper in Walmart (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

In her now viral video, Crissy showed herself walking down the cereal aisle of her local Walmart store. As she walked between the aisles, she told her viewers that she was about to share a long-kept secret. “OK, short friends. I’m going to show you a little trick that I’ve been gatekeeping," she said before walking to the very end of the aisle.

She then flipped her camera to show the corner where a very important tool was kept. “So at the end of every aisle, Walmart has these little things. Now, you see the little hook there?” she said as she reached for a metal hook with a blue colored handle, indicating that it was store equipment.

Screenshots showing Crissy and the blue-handled hook (Image source: TikTok/@mamashark4)

She then proceeded to pluck the item from the shelf and take it with her to the spot where she wanted to grab something from the top shelf. She then used the long hook to pull the cereal box closer until she could reach it herself. “Look at that,” Crissy said as she grabbed the box. “There’s your little win for the day, my short friends," the creator commented at the end of her video.

Screenshots showing the creator using the tool (Image source: TikTok/@mamashark4)

As it turns out, Crissy's hack was something that many were looking for. In the comments of her video, viewers flocked to thank her for sharing the hack and shared their own struggles as a 'short-shopper.' "Def will check our Wally out next time. Last time I asked a person who had a Walmart vest on for help, n she couldn’t help me bc she was on break (THEN TAKE OFF UR VEST if ur not gonna help me) she sends me someone friggn shorter! Wtf!" @charheave share.

@mamashark4 Short friend hack #walmart #shorty ♬ original sound - Crissy Charles

 

"No way!!! I get tired of climbing the shelves! 🤦‍♀️🤣"  added another viewer @meshellrocks. "I am 4 8” YOU are definitely speaking my language!" suggested another viewer @kmom_3.

Some even shared their hacks that have helped them shop over the years. "The heck! I use empty boxes and the workers just watch me struggle to get what I need from the very top of the shelf 😭" shared @mewmix06. "🤯🤯🤯 I always get a mop from the cleaning aisle. 🤣🤣🤣" @dollcake2 added.

Follow Crissy (@mamashark4) for more updates on shopping

