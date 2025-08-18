Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method

With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.

As a leading retail chain, Walmart has been quick to adapt to changing times by integrating tech ranging from self-checkout to AI into its day-to-day operations. But with the rise of AI chatbots, it is getting increasingly difficult for shoppers to reach out to human customer representatives. Walmart shoppers are no strangers to this, as the human touch has diminished over the years in customer support resolution. In his recent article, Daniel Oropeza of 'Lifehacker' shared an easy method for Walmart customers to get through to a real, human customer support representative on a call.

Representative image of a Wal-Mart greeter (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by J.D. Pooley)

In his piece, Oropeza suggested that customers call the traditional customer service number of Walmart- 1-800-925-6278 (1-800-WALMART) to start with. The author mentioned that it isn't straightforward to navigate a support call, and there are a few steps to follow.

In the first step, the author suggested that customers not follow the pre-recorded instructions. Instead, customers should dial "0" three times. This will take them to a different pre-recorded prompt, which will ask them for a reason for the call. The author suggested simply saying "speak with a customer representative" four to five times before selecting a reason from their menu. If the menu isn't presented, customers can keep asking for a representative.

Representative Image of customer support executives (Image source:Getty Images/ Phot by Mikhail Nilov

Sharing his own experience, the author shared that he was able to get through to an agent after being on hold for about 30 seconds. The information was corroborated by the readers of the piece, who claimed the trick worked like a charm in the comments.

While customers are yearning for human interaction, Walmart is beefing up its technology with an increasing influence of AI. Most recently, popular retail chains faced backlash after shoppers complained of a poor in-store shopping experience due to the store's strict anti-theft measures, which made them wait in long queues.

However, quashing the claims of AI causing trouble, Walmart recently revealed plans to roll out AI-powered “super agents," as per CX Today. According to the report, the retail chain is planning to introduce these tools to dramatically improve the shopping experience for customers and streamline operations.

The report suggests there will be four agents, powered by AI, which will help with the way customers shop with Walmart. The rollout is expected to help four key user groups: shoppers, store employees, suppliers, sellers, and software developers. "Agents can help automate and simplify pretty much everything that we do," said Suresh Kumar, Walmart's chief technology officer, in a release as per the publication.

Walmart bets on AI super agents to boost ecommerce growthhttps://t.co/xDiQmU9g2m — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) July 26, 2025

Walmart previously claimed that it had seen great results from its AI efforts, with a recent report suggesting that AI had cut customer support resolution times by up to 40%.

