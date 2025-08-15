Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move

The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.

Walmart shoppers expect good quality, low prices and a smooth shopping experience when they walk into its stores. But that is not the case with Walmart sometimes. The chain has been plagued with poor product quality reviews on TikTok, and now, it turns out that even shoppers aren’t having the best experience. Creator @solid_soul83 made sure that everyone got to know about it.

She had gone to the meat section, perhaps a purchase a nice piece of steak for herself. However, upon reaching there, she saw that all of the products in the aisle were trapped inside wire cages. The creator was shocked upon seeing this and could not help but record her reaction to it all. “That’s when you know it’s bad, when they put miniature gates so you don’t steal,” she said. “Lord Jesus. Help our people, Lord.”

The video received 1.9 million views according to a New York Post report, and viewers were shocked when they saw the lengths Walmart went to prevent theft. “Lovely, instead of making food affordable, they make it imprisoned. WTF, but the billionaires are happy, the rest is irrelevant,” one user commented. “They’d rather throw it in the garbage than help hungry people. That meat looks like it’s turning grey,” quipped another.

“Stop making food so unaffordable that people have to do certain things to eat. Not making excuses for those who steal, however, if you make it more reasonable like it used to be,” another user wrote. This is not the first time Walmart has done something like this to prevent theft. A similar video of meat being in metal wiring was shared on TikTok in 2022 as well. It was shared by the creator Michael Fromhold (@oakwood19136).

He, too, held a steak encased inside a metal cage and was shocked. “Yo, you gotta be kidding me. Walmart now has the steak locked up. Holy s***. It’s come to this,” he said, before adding, “This is getting bad now.” Viewers at the time were not happy about it either. “Sorry to say it’ll only get worse as inflation continues to rise and food shortages start to impact us,” one user commented.

“Well, if people would stop stealing and meat processing would stop robbing people, there wouldn't be a need for this. This is not the ranchers' fault,” quipped another. Back then, even cheap meat, like Spam meat, was locked up in transparent boxes to prevent theft, as per another New York Post report. Some may believe that similar measures could be enforced.

The thoroughly revamped loss-prevention regime at the Port Authority Duane Reade has finally created something of beauty, a sort of Jeff Koons homage. pic.twitter.com/gtlpzY2l9G — willy 🌜💧 (@willystaley) July 28, 2022

Shoppers will be hopeful that it is not the case for much longer. While it is understandable why Walmart would enforce something like this, those coming into the shop definitely wouldn’t want cages around.

