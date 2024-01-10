Name Melissa Rauch Net Worth $20 Million Salary $500k Sources of Income Acting, Comedy Sitcoms Date of Birth January 23, 1980 Age 43 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Voice Actor

Also Read: What Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Net Worth?

Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz of "The Big Bang Theory," whose real name is Melissa Rauch, is an American actor, producer, and writer. She has appeared in over 30 films, shows, and sitcoms, including "Kath & Kim" and "I Love You, Man." She has also produced and written for several projects like "The Bronze," which premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. As of 2024, Melissa Rauch has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Actress Melissa Rauch attends the premiere of "The Nice Guys" at TCL Chinese Theatre | Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

In 2006, Rauch made her Hollywood debut with "Delirious" and appeared on several episodes of "12 Miles of Bad Road," "Kath & Kim," "I Love You, Man," and "Adventureland" before bagging her breakthrough role in "The Big Bang Theory." She was seen in almost 200 episodes of the show, and her high-pitched voice was the highlight of her character.

Also Read: From Starring in 'New York Undercover' to Receiving Acclaim for 'Dexter'; What Is Lauren Velez's Net Worth?

While the sitcom was at its peak success, Rauch was earning $75,000- $500,000 per episode and she made $11 million per season for two seasons. Over the years, she has worked with several renowned actors, such as Casey Wilson, Meryl Streep, and Gary Oldman. She is also part of the comedic stage show "The Realest Real Housewives." Moreover, she co-wrote and co-produced the 2015 film "The Bronze."

A popular voice artist, Rauch lent her voice to movies like "Ice Age: Collision Course," "Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!," "Sofia the First," "Robot Chicken," and "Batman and Harley Quinn," among others. She currently stars in the series "Night Court." The first season of the series was co-produced by Rauch and her husband.

Also Read: Gabriel Attal Is France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister; What's His Net Worth?

Melissa Rauch and Winston Beigel attend The TVLine Emmy Party | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Graves

Instagram 2.4 Million Followers Twitter 503.7K Followers Facebook 1.3 Million Followers

(L-R) Kyle Bornheimer, Noah Bean, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Melissa Rauch, and others attend the book launch event | Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Rauch was born on June 23, 1980, in Marlboro Township, New Jersey. She attended Marlboro High School and graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BFA degree in 2002. She met the producer, writer, and director Winston Beigel in college, and the two bonded while working for "The Miss Education of Jenna Bush," a stage show. After a few years of dating, they got married in 2009. They share two children.

- CinEuphoria Awards 2020 (Winner): Merit - Honorary Award for "The Big Bang Theory"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory"

- Critics Choice Television Awards 2013 (Nominee): Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory"

- People's Choice Awards, USA 2014 (Nominee): Favorite TV Gal Pals for "The Big Bang Theory"

- Online Film & Television Association 2016 (Nominee): Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017(Nominee): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Big Bang Theory"

- Behind the Voice Actors Awards 2018 (Nominee): Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for "Batman and Harley Quinn"

Actress Melissa Rauch attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Who is Melissa Rauch's husband?

Rauch has been married to Winston Beigel since 2009.

Does Melissa Rauch have any children?

Yes. She has two children: Brooks Rauch and Sadie Rauch.

What is the net worth of Melissa Rauch?

As of 2024, Melissa Rauch has a net worth of $20 million.

Which are some of the best movies and sitcoms of Melissa Rauch?

Some of Melissa Rauch's best works include "The Office," "The Big Bang Theory," "Night Court," "Ice Age: Collision Course," "I Love You, Man," "The Bronze," and "True Blood" among others.

Does Melissa Rauch have any siblings?

Yes. Melissa has a younger brother, Ben Rauch, who is also an actor.

More from MARKETREALIST

Gretchen Mol Is Famous for Her Role in ‘Boardwalk Empire’; What Is Her Net Worth?

Exploring ‘The Cosby Show’ Star and Voice Actress Phylicia Rashad’s Magical Net Worth