Name Casey Wilson Net Worth $8 million Sources of Income Comedy, Acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 24, 1980 Age 43 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter, Film Producer

Also Read: What Is Former Tennis Player Marat Safin's Net Worth?

Casey Wilson, born on October 24, 1980, in Alexandria, Virginia, is a renowned American actress, comedian, and screenwriter. Wilson boasts an estimated net worth of $8 million as of December 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth). In a recent episode of her podcast "B*tch Sesh," actress, comedian, and podcaster Casey Wilson candidly shared her "truly single worst experience" with co-star Tim Allen while working on "The Santa Clauses." Despite enduring a challenging dynamic, Wilson kept this revelation under wraps for nearly a year, unveiling it only after the show's second season release on Disney+.

Tim Allen Accused of 'Rude' Behavior On Set by 'Santa Clause' Costar Casey Wilson pic.twitter.com/qCdfIX3M4K — Gospel Music (@MekoStarr) December 7, 2023

The decision to withhold the information stemmed from personal connections to the production as one of Wilson's friends served as a producer, coupled with the consideration of her children's admiration for Tim Allen.

Casey Wilson visits BuzzFeed’s “AM TO DM” to discuss the HBO series, “Mrs. Fletcher” | Gary Gershoff | Getty Images

Also Read: What Is 'The Lord Of The Rings' Star Elijah Wood's Net Worth?

Casey Wilson's primary sources of income come from her multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. Her roles in films, and TV shows, and her contributions as a screenwriter and comedian have significantly contributed to her financial success.

Also Read: What Is 'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard's Net Worth?

Co-hosts Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson attend the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards | Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images

Career highlights

Casey Wilson's career is a vibrant tapestry of creativity and versatility. From her early days of crafting a two-woman sketch show with friend June Diane Raphael to receiving accolades like the Best Comedy Duo at the ECNY Awards, Wilson's comedic prowess has been a constant since her two seasons on "Saturday Night Live" from 2008 to 2009. Her journey in film, marked by notable roles in movies like "Gone Girl" and "Always Be My Maybe," showcases her ability to bring humor to the big screen. In the realm of television, Wilson's memorable portrayal of Penny Hartz in "Happy Endings" and her ventures into sitcoms like "Marry Me" and the parody series, "The Hotwives" underscore her adaptability across genres. Beyond acting, Wilson's foray into directing with "Daddio" and the release of her book of essays, "The Wreckage of My Presence," demonstrate a career defined by continuous exploration and an enduring commitment to comedic excellence.

Salary

Wilson has earned a considerable income from her roles in various projects, including notable films like "Gone Girl" and TV series such as "Happy Endings." Casey Wilson has not been reported to have specific business ventures outside of her entertainment career. Her focus has primarily been on acting, screenwriting, and comedy.

Casey Wilson's personal life has been intertwined with her professional journey. She married TV writer/producer David Caspe in May 2014, whom she met while working on the TV series "Happy Endings." The couple has two sons, and they welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January 2023.

Beyond her family life, Wilson is actively involved in charitable activities. She, along with her family, maintains the Kathy Wilson Foundation, established in 2005 in honor of her late mother. The foundation focuses on supporting children with disabilities and distributing donations, and grants to local preschools and childcare centers in Virginia. Wilson currently has 194K followers on Instagram.

Casey Wilson and David Caspe attend the premiere of Netflix's "Blockbuster" | Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

Throughout her career, Casey Wilson has garnered recognition for her talent. Notably, she was nominated twice for the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at the Critics' Choice Television Awards for her work on "Happy Endings."

What is Casey Wilson's net worth?

Casey Wilson has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of December 2023.

What is Casey Wilson's most famous film?

Casey Wilson's notable film is "Gone Girl," a 2014 David Fincher film in which she co-starred.

How long was Casey Wilson on "SNL"?

Casey Wilson first gained TV fame when she became part of the cast on the NBC sketch comedy series, "Saturday Night Live" for two seasons from 2008 to 2009.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Pulitzer Winner Harper Lee's Net Worth?

Baseball Star Shohei Ohtani Signs The Most Expensive Contract In Sports Worth $700 Million, What's His Net Worth?