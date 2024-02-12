How Migos Reached Their Combined Net Worth Of $80 Million

(L-R) Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater/ Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Migos, the American hip-hop band, has taken the music industry by storm with their unique style and captivating beats. Comprising rappers Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo, this dynamic trio has amassed an impressive combined net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Their journey to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable, making them some of the highest-earning entertainers in the world of hip-hop.

Migos' financial success can be attributed to various sources of income. Their primary income streams include:



Touring: The group's ability to deliver electrifying live performances has made them a top choice for music enthusiasts worldwide. Between September 2017 and September 2018, Migos earned a staggering $25 million, mainly from 93 live shows during that period. Their grueling tour schedule speaks volumes about their popularity and ability to fill arenas.

Record sales: Migos has released several successful albums and mixtapes, including "Y.R.N. (Young Rich N***as)," "Culture," and "Culture II." These albums have generated significant revenue through record sales and streaming.

Migos emerged from Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 2008. Comprising Quavo, Takeoff (Quavo's nephew), and Offset, the group's roots were deeply entrenched in the North Atlanta hip-hop scene. Managed by Coach K, renowned for his work with Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Migos quickly garnered attention for their distinctive sound and energetic performances. Collaborating with producers like DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, and Zaytoven, Migos solidified their place in the burgeoning trap music movement of the 2010s.

Migos gained significant traction with their commercial debut single "Versace" in 2013, extracted from their mixtape "Y.R.N. (Young Rich Niggas)." This initial success paved the way for a string of hit singles, including "Fight Night" (2014) and "Look at My Dab" (2015). However, it was their chart-topping track "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert in 2016 that propelled them into the mainstream spotlight. Collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Drake further cemented their status as influential figures in contemporary hip-hop.

In July 2015, Migos released their debut album, "Yung Rich Nation" followed by their critically acclaimed sophomore effort, "Culture" in 2017, which debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart. The group's foray into television with Donald Glover's "Atlanta" showcased their versatility and added to their growing cultural impact. With subsequent albums like "Culture II" (2018) achieving commercial success, Migos solidified their position as one of hip-hop's most prominent acts.

In February 2017, Migos inked a lucrative deal with Motown and Capitol Records, further elevating their profile within the music industry. Their third album, "Culture II" (2018), marked a significant milestone, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and selling nearly 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. This commercial triumph underscored Migos' enduring popularity and commercial viability.

Tragedy struck the group on November 1, 2022,when Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston. The devastating loss led to the disbandment of Migos the following year, marking the end of an era in hip-hop. Despite their premature dissolution, Migos' impact on trap music and pop culture at large remains indelible, solidifying their legacy as pioneers of the genre.

Migos' salary has seen a significant increase over the years. In their early years, they earned approximately $30,000 to $40,000 per show under 300 Entertainment. However, after making the strategic move to Quality Control Music, their earnings soared to upwards of $60,000 per show. According to Forbes, the trio later grossed an impressive $150,000 per tour stop, solidifying their status as one of the highest-earning acts in the music industry.

(L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos perform onstage during Global Citizen Live/ Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Migos has collaborated with numerous brands, including Avianne Jewelers, Beats By Dre, Champs Sports, and Mountain Dew. These endorsements have added substantially to their income.

The group ventured into the world of business by partnering with Can-Am, a subdivision of Bombardier, to launch the 2019 Can-Am Ryker three-wheel motorcycle. Their entrepreneurial spirit has contributed to their growing wealth.

2021 $60 Million 2022 $70 Million 2023 $80 Million

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff's bond has undoubtedly contributed to their musical chemistry. They were raised together in Gwinnett County, suburban Atlanta, where their shared experiences laid the foundation for their music.

BET Awards: 2017: Best Group

MTV Video Music Awards: 2017: Best Collaboration for "Bad and Boujee" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Billboard Music Awards: 2017: Top Rap Song for "Bad and Boujee", 2017: Top Streaming Song (Audio) for "Bad and Boujee", 2018: Top Rap Song for "Bad and Boujee"

American Music Awards: 2018: Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

BET Hip Hop Awards: 2017: Single of the Year for "Bad and Boujee", 2018: Best Collabo, Duo or Group for "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake, 2018: Best Group

iHeartRadio Music Awards: 2018: Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "Bad and Boujee"; 2018: Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Teen Choice Awards: 2017: Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song for "Bad and Boujee"; 2018: Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song for "Stir Fry"

BET Social Awards: 2018: Best Duo/Group of the Year

Soul Train Music Awards: 2018: Best Collaboration Performance for "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake

NAACP Image Awards: 2019: Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration for "Walk It Talk It" featuring Drake

(L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 BET Awards/ Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

When was Migos formed?

Migos was founded in 2008.

How did Migos achieve their breakthrough?

Their breakthrough came in 2013 with the success of their single "Versace," which was later remixed by Drake.

What are Migos' primary sources of income?

Migos' primary sources of income include touring, record sales, endorsements, and business ventures.

What is the group's social media following?

Migos has a strong social media presence, with millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

