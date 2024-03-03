Singer Majida El Roumi is Known for Humanitarian Work as Well as Music; Here's Her Net Worth

Name Majida El Roumi Net Worth $28 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Albums, concerts DOB Dec 13, 1956 Age 67 Gender Female Profession Singer, songwriter, actor Nationality Lebanese

What is Majida El Roumi's net worth?

Majida el Roumi, the renowned Lebanese soprano singer, actress, and lyricist, boasts an impressive net worth of $28 million as of Feb 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. This substantial wealth is derived from various sources like album sales, concerts, and tours, showcasing her multifaceted career and entrepreneurial ventures. El Roumi's dedication to different humanitarian causes reflects her belief in using her influence for the common good, emphasizing the transformative power of art and education in creating a better world.

Majida el Roumi | Wikimedia Commons

What are Majida El Roumi's sources of income?

Majida El Roumi has released numerous studio albums throughout her illustrious career. The sales and royalties from these albums contribute significantly to her net worth.



El Roumi's live performances, both in Lebanon and internationally, have been immensely popular. Ticket sales and sponsorships from her concerts and tours contribute substantially to her income.

As a prominent artist and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Majida El Roumi may have endorsement deals with brands aligning with her values and public image. These endorsements could include collaborations with fashion brands, beauty products, or other commercial ventures, adding to her overall net worth.

2021 $12 Million 2022 $24 Million 2023 $28 Million

Twitter 1.1 Million Followers Instagram 303,000 Facebook 3.8 Million Followers

Majida El Roumi was born on December 13, 1956, in Kfarshima. She married Antoine Dafone and has two daughters, Hala and Noor. The separation from her husband gave rise to rumors about his relationship with a young singer.

Majida El Roumi, the celebrated Lebanese singer, assumed significant public positions, showcasing her commitment to humanitarian causes. Appointed as an ambassador for the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on World Food Day in 2001, she actively engaged in discussions to combat world hunger. El Roumi inaugurated the First Annual Agricultural Week in Lebanon and dedicated a book on FAO's behalf during the World Food Day 60th Anniversary celebration in Beirut.

Beyond her FAO role, El Roumi became an ambassador for the Alam Sagheer program, emphasizing education without borders. Her involvement, alongside Billy Zane, underscored the potential for global unity in improving lives. Notably, she addressed poverty in Beirut at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, emphasizing the role of education in alleviating poverty and advocating for women's empowerment.

In 2014, she became the Middle East Humanitarian Ambassador for the Bulgari – Save the Children Partnership, contributing to raising over AED 98 million for underprivileged children in 23 countries.

Tunisia (1987): National Order of the Work from the Presidency of the Republic of Tunisia

Lebanon (1988): The Golden Cedar

France (1993): Shield from the French National Assembly

Lebanon (1994): National Shield of Honor of the Cedars, Knight's Order from the President of the Lebanese Republic

Algeria (1997): "Algerian Citizenship" Certificate from the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

France (1999): The Médecins Sans Frontières Shield

Egypt (2000): Order of Merit from the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate

(2001): Certificate and Shield of Honor for FAO Ambassador

Jordan (2002): Honoring Shield from Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan

Ivory Coast (2003): The National Shield of Honor, Order of Merit of Officer's Grade from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

Syria (2004): Shield of Honour from the Syrian Ministry of Culture

Algeria (2005): Le Bouclier de l'Information et de la Culture (Algerian Shield of Culture and Information) and Gold Medal for the fiftieth anniversary of the outbreak of the liberation revolution from the President of the Republic of Algeria

Lebanon (2005): Honorary Member of the Students' Scholarship Association at the American University in Beirut

Lebanon (2007): Honorary President of the Lebanese Association for the Prevention of Osteoporosis and The Universal Framework of Joints and Bone Disease – Lebanese Branch

Lebanon (2009): Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from the Board of Trustees of the American University in Beirut

Majida El Roumi | Wikimedia Commons

When did Majida El Roumi start her music career?

Majida El Roumi started her music career in 1974 when she participated in the talent show "Studio El Fan" at the age of 16.

What is Majida El Roumi's primary music genre?

Majida El Roumi is known for her versatility, singing classical, opera and Arabic music. She is a soprano with a wide-ranging vocal capability.

Has Majida El Roumi received any international recognition?

Yes, Majida El Roumi has received international recognition, particularly as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and through awards in various countries.

