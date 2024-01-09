Name Janusz Kamiński Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Cinematography, Films Date of Birth June 27, 1959 Age 64 Years Gender Male Nationality Poland Profession Film Director, TV Director, Cinematographer

Also Read: What Is 'West Side Story' Fame Rachel Zegler's Net Worth?

The Polish cinematographer and director, Janusz Kamiński is famous for his jaw-dropping direction and has earned an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has bagged several Oscars, BAFTA, and other renowned awards for his cinematography and phenomenal direction in Spielberg's dramas such as "Schindler's List," "War Horse," "West Side Story," and "Saving Private Ryan." It is not much known that Kamiński worked as the director of photography in the musical teen drama "Cool as Ice" directed by David Kellogg featuring the rapper Vanilla Ice. Kamiński pursued Arts after settling with his parents in the United States and knew since his college days that he wanted to enter the filmmaking industry.

Cinematographer and director Janusz Kaminski attends the Film Independent @ LACMA - Janusz Kaminski Presents "Vanishing Point" event | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts degree, Kamiński worked under Phedon Papamichael, initially as a gaffer and then worked as a second unit director of photography. He got his cinematography breakthrough when Spielberg noticed and appreciated his efforts and hired him to shoot "Class of 61." He earns a major proportion of his salary through his filmmaking, directing several TV shows and movies, and endorsements. Recently in 2021, Kamiński directed "American Dream," an action-crime movie starring Michiel Huisman, Nick Stahl, and Luke Bracey.

Also Read: What Is Baseball Manager Joe Torre's Net Worth?

Director John Krasinski and cinematographer Janusz Kamiński are seen filming on location for "Imaginary Friends" | Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Also Read: What Was Actor, Director and Pulitzer Winner Sam Shepard's Net Worth?

Janusz Kamiński just like other celebrities has his diversified real estate portfolio and history. Earlier in 1996, he had a 1.12-acre property in Beverly Hills for which he paid $2.125 million and it had a beautiful and luxurious 5,000-square-foot mansion. After some time, he had put out the property on rent for a whooping rent of $40,000 per month. Then in 2016, he sold the property to Megan Ellison, the American film producer and entrepreneur for a high amount of $15.5 million.

Actress Holly Hunter (R) with husband, cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (L), arriving at British Embassy | Getty Images |Photo by Greg Mathieson/Mai

Kamiński hails from Ziębice, Poland, and is famous for his partnership with Steven Spielberg and several other artists including Cameron Crowe, James L. Brooks, and Julian Schnabel. In 1995, the cinematographer got married to the American actress Holly Hunter but the relationship ended in divorce in 2001. He then dated Rebecca Rankin, a film producer and actress who is rumored to be the ABC News Reporter. Kamiński then married Rankin in 2004 and got divorced in 2010. Kamiński likes to keep his life private and therefore, he has not shared much information about his interests and children.

Janusz Kaminski and Steven Spielberg during Dreamworks Premiere of "Catch Me If You Can" | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

- BAFTA Awards 1994: Best Cinematography for "Schindler's List"

- Academy Awards, USA 1994: Oscar for Best Cinematography in "Schindler's List"

- Academy Awards, USA 1999: Oscar for Best Cinematography in "Saving Private Ryan"

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2007: Best Cinematography for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Satellite Awards 2011: Best Cinematography for "War Horse"

- Critics Choice Awards 2012: Best Cinematography for "War Horse"

- Hollywood Film Awards 2015: Cinematographer of the Year for "Bridge of Spies"

Cinematographer Janusz Kaminski accepts the Franklin Shaffner award onstage | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

What is Janusz Kamiński's net worth?

The estimated net worth of Janusz Kamiński is $30 million as of December 2023.

Is Janusz Kamiński married?

Kamiński got divorced with Rebecca Rankin in 2010 and is currently not dating anyone.

Which are some of Janusz Kamiński's best movies?

"Bridge of Spies," "Schindler's List," "Minority Report," "West Side Story," "Munich," "War of the Worlds," "Catch Me If You Can," and "The Call of the Wild" are some of Kamiński's best movies.

More from MARKETREALIST

Dr. Michael Obeng Fixed the Gorilla Glue Hair Issue; What Is His Net Worth?

What Is 'Agents Of S.H.E.I.L.D.' Star Chloe Bennet's Net Worth?