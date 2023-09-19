Name Megan Ellison Net Worth $400 Million Salary $300 Million+ Annual Income $400 Million+ Source of Income Films DOB Jan 31, 1986 Age 37 Years Gender Female Profession Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Megan Ellison, the American film producer and heiress to her billionaire father Larry Ellison's fortune, boasts an impressive net worth of $400 million. Megan's wealth is not solely attributed to her father's wealth; she has successfully carved out her own path in the entertainment industry, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Producer Megan Ellison attends the 28th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 28, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California/ GettyImages/Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Megan Ellison's primary source of income stems from her illustrious career as a film producer. She founded Annapurna Pictures in 2011, a production and distribution company that has played a pivotal role in the creation of numerous critically acclaimed films. Some of the notable works produced by Annapurna Pictures include "Zero Dark Thirty," "Her," "American Hustle," and "Phantom Thread." Megan's knack for backing original, audacious films by renowned auteurs has not only earned her accolades but has also proven to be financially successful.

Megan Ellison's income primarily consists of profits from her film productions, and her exact salary figures can vary significantly from year to year based on the success of her projects. As a prominent Hollywood producer, she commands a significant share of the revenue generated by her films, including box office earnings, streaming rights, and distribution deals.

Apart from her contributions to the film industry, Megan Ellison has expanded her reach into various other entertainment sectors through Annapurna Pictures. The company established divisions like Annapurna Interactive, Annapurna Television, and Annapurna Animation. These ventures have added diversity to her income streams, allowing her to explore new horizons in the entertainment world.

Producer Megan Ellison attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Foxcatcher" during AFI FEST 2014 presented by Audi at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California/ Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

In addition to her net worth, Megan Ellison has invested in real estate over the years. She has displayed a knack for buying and selling high-end properties, demonstrating her business acumen extends beyond the film industry. Some notable acquisitions include a mountaintop compound in Los Angeles and a mid-century home in Beverly Hills.

Year Earnings 2021 $100 Million 2022 $250 Million 2023 $400 Million

Megan Ellison is not just a powerhouse in the film industry; she's also known for her openness about her sexual orientation. She is openly lesbian, breaking down barriers and advocating for LGBTQ+ visibility in the entertainment world. Additionally, she is an avid motorcyclist and has been passionate about equestrian sports since her teenage years.

Ellison had won numerous awards for her contributions to the film industry. She gained recognition for producing acclaimed films like "Zero Dark Thirty," "Her," and "American Hustle." Her accolades include Academy Award nominations, such as Best Picture for "Zero Dark Thirty" and "American Hustle." Additionally, she received critical acclaim for her support of innovative and daring cinema.

Producer Megan Ellison speaks onstage after receiving an award for 'New Generation' at InterContinental Hotel on January 11, 2014, in Century City, California/Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

What is Megan Ellison's primary source of income?

Megan Ellison's primary source of income is her career as a film producer through her company, Annapurna Pictures.

Who is Megan Ellison's father?

Multibillionaire Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation is Megan Ellison's father.

What is Megan Ellison's net worth?

Megan Ellison's net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.