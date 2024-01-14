What Is 'Black Panther' Star and Acclaimed Playwright Danai Gurira's net worth?

Name Danai Gurira Net worth $5 million Sources of income Acting DOB 14 February, 1978 Age 45 Gender Female Nationality Zimbabwe, United States of America Profession Actor, Playwright

Also Read: What Is ‘Melrose Place’ Star Heather Locklear’s Net Worth?

Danai Gurira attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Zimbabwean-American actress Danai Gurira has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of January 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gurira is best known for her roles in "The Walking Dead" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series, “Black Panther.” She is also an award-winning theater artist and has several television credits to her name.

Career in acting

Also Read: What Is ‘Weeds’ Actress Mary-Louise Parker’s Net Worth?

Gurira was born in Grinnell, Iowa to Josephine and Roger Gurira. Her family moved back to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, in 1979. There, Gurira attended the Dominican Convent High School. She returned to the United States to study at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota. It was then that she got involved in theater. However, she went on to get a degree in Bachelor of Arts in psychology and later a Master of Fine Arts in acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Her career in theater began with teaching playwriting and acting in Liberia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. She also wrote plays and as a playwright, she was commissioned by Yale Repertory Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Playwrights Horizons, and the Royal Court. Gurira co-wrote and co-starred in productions like "In the Continuum," first at Wooly Mammoth Theatre Company and later at Off-Broadway.

Also Read: From "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to the "Chicago" Franchise: Elias Koteas' Career and Net Worth

Gurira made her acting debut on Broadway in 2009 with Wilson's play, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," in which she played Martha Pentecost. The next year, her play "The Convert" was premiered as a co-production between the Goodman Theatre in Chicago and the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey. Further in 2015, a play written by Gurira, "Familiar," opened at the Yale Repertory Theatre and it later premiered on Off-Broadway in New York at Playwrights Horizons. Also in 2015, her play, "Eclipsed" was staged at The Public Theater, starring Lupita Nyong'o. The play later moved to Broadway to become the first play to premiere with an all-female and black cast and creative team.

Career in film and television

Apart from theatre, Gurira has an impressive film and television career as well. She starred in the drama film, "The Visitor" in 2007 and later appeared in the 2008 film "Ghost Town." She further bagged roles in 2010 films "3 Backyards," "My Soul to Take," and "Restless City." She made a popular appearance in the HBO drama series, "Treme.” However, her breakthrough in television came with the third season of the AMC horror-drama series, "The Walking Dead." She gained widespread acclaim and popularity for the role and remained on the show through the 10th season in 2020.

Also in 2017, she played the role of rapper Tupac Shakur's mother in "All Eyez on Me," the biopic about the famous rapper. Her breakthrough in films came with a role in the Marvel film, "Black Panther" which was released in 2018. She played the character of Okoye and received critical acclaim for her performance again. She reprised the role in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as well.

In 2019, Gurira bought a $2.3 million Hollywood Hills home located in the celebrity-populated Outpost Estates neighborhood. The 2,574-square-foot two-story property has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, per the Architectural Digest. The home offers stunning canyon views and a sun-soaked common living area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

Gurira is rumored to have dated her "The Walking Dead" co-star Norman Reedus. However, the two neither dismissed the rumors nor announced their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira)

2019 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series For “The Walking Dead”

2018 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA Saturn Award: Best Supporting Actress For “Black Panther”

2016 Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA Saturn Award:mBest Supporting Actress on Television For “The Walking Dead”

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture For “Black Panther”

2019 Image Award: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture For “Black Panther”

2018 People's Choice Award: Favorite Action Movie Star For “Black Panther”

2014 Black Reel Award: Outstanding Actress, Motion Picture For “Mother of George”

Did Danai Gurira have a role in "Law & Order"?

During Gurira has played smaller roles on television shows like “Law & Order” and “Life on Mars.”

Where did Danai Gurira go to college?

Danai Gurira has a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Macalester University and a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Who is the bald girl in the "Black Panther"?

Danai Gurira plays the role of Okoye in the film “Black Panther.”

What is Danai Gurira’s net worth?

Danai Gurira has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of January 2024.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch's Net Worth?

What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Jeff Daniels’ Net Worth?