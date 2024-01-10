Name Gretchen Mol Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling, Endorsements Date of Birth November 8, 1972 Age 51 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model

The American actress and former model Gretchen Mol, best known for her role as Gillian Darmody on the HBO series, "Boardwalk Empire," has amassed a net worth of $8 million. She has worked with renowned actors and directors like Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Allen, Spike Lee, and Russell Crowe. Mol's best works include "Life on Mars," "Spin City," and "3:10 to Yuma" to name a few.

Actress Gretchen Mol visits the "Sandyland" show on "Radio Andy" at SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Mol started her acting career in summer stock theatre in Vermont, featuring roles in productions like "Godspell" and "110 in the Shade." She performed in Neil LaBute's "The Shape of Things" on both London and New York stages, later reprising the role in the film adaptation released in 2003.

Mol played Emily in Ayad Akhtar's Pulitzer Prize-winning play "Disgraced, marking her Broadway debut. Having over 30 film credits, she was also seen in Spike Lee's film "Girl 6." She made appearances in "Rounders" and Woody Allen's "Celebrity," earning her the title of "It Girl of the Nineties" on Vanity Fair's cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gretchen Mol (@gretchen_mol)

Mol was even seen in a Coca-Cola commercial before bagging roles in films like "Dead Man's Walk" and TV shows like "Spin City." She appeared in series such as "Life on Mars" and "Boardwalk Empire." She went on to feature in "Sweet and Lowdown," "The Thirteenth Floor," and "Puccini for Beginners." She also worked closely with Mary Harron in "The Notorious Bettie Page."

In 2007, the actress was cast in the remake of "3:10 to Yuma" and "An American Affair." Her role as Sam Hennessy in the Netflix series, "Seven Seconds," achieved massive success. Later, she was seen in "Anesthesia" and contributed to acclaimed productions such as "Manchester by the Sea." Furthermore, she appeared in "A Family Man," "Arara," "False Positive," and "Palm Trees and Power Lines."

Gretchen Mol and Mary Harron attend Tribeca Talks the Journey inspired by TUMI | Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

In 2005, Mol and her husband bought a house in Venice, California, for $1.5 million. Built in 1914, the house includes shingled siding and a low-pitched gable roof with overhanging beams. The laid-back living room features a brick wood-burning fireplace and oversized windows. The kitchen comes with Carrera marble countertops and a breakfast nook. The property has three bedrooms with French doors opening to the garden and en suite bathrooms plus a detached guesthouse with hardwood floors and a kitchenette. The couple sold this residence for $1.91 million in 2016.

Actress Gretchen Mol (L) and filmmaker Tod Williams arrive at the premiere of Hulu's "Chance" | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

In 2004, Mol got married to film director Tod Williams in an intimate wedding ceremony. Together, the couple have two children, one son and one daughter. Besides being an actor, Mol serves as the spokesperson in the United States for the PMD Foundation, supporting the research and spreading awareness about the Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, which is a neurological disorder that mostly affects children.

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 (Winner): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 (Winner): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire"

- Voice Arts Awards 2014 (Winner): Outstanding Audio Book Narration - Classics for "The New York Stories"

- Satellite Awards 2006 (Nominee): Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "The Notorious Bettie Page"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "3:10 to Yuma"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 (Nominee): Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Manchester by the Sea"

(L-R) Actors Robert Clohessy, Michael Shannon, Kevin O'Rourke, Gretchen Mol, Peter Van Wagner, and Jacqueline Pennewill | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Buckner

Who is Gretchen Mol's husband?

Gretchen Mol has been married to director Tod Williams since 2004.

Does Gretchen Mol have any children?

Yes. Mol has a son and a daughter.

What is the net worth of Gretchen Mol?

As of 2024, Gretchen Mol's net worth is around $8 million.

Does Gretchen Mol have any siblings?

Yes. Gretchen has a brother named Jim Mol, who is a filmmaker and editor.

What are the most recommended movies of Gretchen Mol?

Some of her best works include "Manchester By The Sea," "The American Affair," "Finding Graceland," "The Notorious Bettie Page," and "The Valley of Light."

