Barry Pepper is a Canadian actor with a net worth of $5 million. He is well-known for his roles in movies like "Saving Private Ryan," "The Green Mile," and the "Maze Runner" series. He has appeared in films such as "25th Hour," "Flags of Our Fathers," "Casino Jack," "Crawl," and "Awake." He earned an Emmy Award for his role as Robert F. Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries "The Kennedys".

Actor Barry Pepper arrives on T-Mobile's magenta carpet | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg | Getty Images

In 1998, Pepper had his breakthrough with three film roles. Firstly, he portrayed Packer in the action thriller "Firestorm." He then played sniper Private Daniel Jackson in Steven Spielberg's epic World War II film "Saving Private Ryan" and appeared in Tony Scott's political thriller "Enemy of the State," where he took on the role of NSA Agent David Pratt.

In 1999, Pepper appeared in Frank Darabont's "The Green Mile," portraying corrections officer Dean Stanton. He also featured in the science-fiction film "Battlefield Earth" and the Canadian drama "We All Fall Down." Following these, he starred alongside Seth Green, Vin Diesel, Dennis Hopper, and John Malkovich in the crime thriller "Knockaround Guys."

He was later seen in the war film "We Were Soldiers" and the Spike Lee drama "25th Hour." Subsequently, he took on roles in the survival drama "The Snow Walker," the neo-Western "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada," and the crime thriller "Ripley Under Ground," where he portrayed the titular character created by Patricia Highsmith.

Actor Barry Pepper arrives on T-Mobile's magenta carpet | Photo by David Becker | Getty Images

Television Career

On the small screen, Pepper made his debut with the 1992 CBS television film "A Killer Among Friends," alongside Patty Duke. He then took on a recurring role in the Canadian teen drama series "Madison," portraying Mick Farleigh from 1993 to 1996. During this period, he also featured in television films such as "Johnny's Girl" and "Titanic."

Pepper also made appearances on shows like "Neon Rider," "M.A.N.T.I.S.," "Sliders," "The Outer Limits," "The Sentinel," and "Viper." In the early 2000s, he gained recognition for playing two iconic athletes in television films: "61*," where he portrayed professional baseball player Roger Maris, and "3: The Dale Earnhardt Story," where he was seen as the titular stock car driver.

In 2010, the actor portrayed Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill Wilson in "When Love is Not Enough: The Lois Wilson Story." He continued his success in biographical dramas, depicting Robert F. Kennedy in the 2011 miniseries, "The Kennedys," and reprised this role in one episode of the 2017 sequel miniseries, "The Kennedys: After Camelot."

Video Games

Besides films and TV shows, Pepper ventured into voice acting. In 2009, he contributed his voice to two games: the action-adventure game "[PROTOTYPE]," where he voiced the character Alex Mercer, and the first-person shooter "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," in which he voiced Army Ranger Corporal Dunn.

Barry Pepper attends "The Painted Bird" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images

Pepper was born on April 4, 1970, in Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada. He graduated from Georges P. Vanier Secondary School in 1988 and attended Camosun College, where he studied marketing and design. After moving to Vancouver, he enrolled in acting classes before landing a recurring role on the show "Madison." He has been married to Cindy since 1997, and they have a daughter together. In 2006, he became a citizen of the United States.

Online Film Critics Society 1999: Best Ensemble for "Saving Private Ryan"

Golden Raspberry Awards 2001: Worst Supporting Actor for "Battlefield Earth"

Leo Awards 2004: Best Male Performance in a Drama for "The Snow Walker"

Gemini Awards 2011: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for "The Kennedys"

Primetime Emmy Awards 2011: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for "The Kennedys"

Who played Private Jackson in "Saving Private Ryan"?

Barry Pepper played Private Jackson in "Saving Private Ryan."

How old is Barry Pepper?

Barry Pepper is 53 years old.

