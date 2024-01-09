John Malkovich Has Directed and Acted in Iconic Films and Launched Fashion Labels; What’s His Net Worth?

Name John Malkovich Net Worth $25 Million Gender Male DOB Dec 9, 1953 Age 70 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Fashion Designer, Film director, Businessperson, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Screenwriter

John Malkovich, an American actor, producer, director, and writer, has a net worth of $25 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. He made his debut in 1984's "Places in the Heart" and has been in over 80 films. He got Academy Award nominations for "Places in the Heart" and "In the Line of Fire" (1993). Some of his successful films include "Empire of the Sun" (1987), "The Man in the Iron Mask" (1998), "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" (2005), "Burn After Reading" (2008), and "Warm Bodies" (2013).

John Malkovich poses with the prize during the "Globo D'Oro" 2023 Award ceremony | Photo by Ernesto Ruscio | Getty Images

Production work & Emmy

In 1980, Malkovich moved to New York City to star in a Steppenwolf production of "True West," earning an Obie Award for his performance. He won another Obie Award (and a Drama Desk Award) in 1984 for directing "Balm in Gilead." That same year, he debuted on Broadway as Biff in "Death of a Salesman." In 1985, he received an Emmy for a CBS TV adaptation of the play. Throughout the 1980s, he appeared in TV films like "Word of Honor" (1981) and "Say Goodnight, Gracie" (1983) and hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1989. In the 1990s, Malkovich starred in 20 films, including "Of Mice and Men" (1992), "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996), "Con Air" (1997), and "Being John Malkovich" (1999). In 2003, he played himself in "Adaptation."

Directional work & menswear collection

Malkovich directed the 2002 film, "The Dancer Upstairs" and stage productions like "A Celebration of Harold Pinter," "Good Canary" (winning a Molière Award), and "Les Liaisons Dangereuses." He also wrote and directed shorts like "Hideous Man" (2002) and "A Postcard from Istanbul" (2015). He produced over 20 film and TV projects, including "Juno" (2007) and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" (2012). In 2002, he started a fashion company, Mrs. Mudd, and launched menswear collections, Uncle Kimono in 2003 and Technobohemian in 2010. In 2020, he starred in Netflix's "Space Force" and HBO's "The New Pope" as Dr. Adrian Mallory and Pope John Paul III respectively.

John Malkovich at the Berlinale Talent Talk "In the Limelight: Being John & Geraldine"| Photo by Gerald Matzka | Getty Images

Other films

Malkovich produced and starred in films like "The Libertine" (2004), "Art School Confidential" (2006), "Cesar Chavez" (2014), and "The Wilde Wedding" (2017). In the 2000s, he appeared in "Eragon" (2006), "The Great Buck Howard" (2008), "Secretariat" (2010), "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011), "Bird Box" (2018), and "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" (2019). On TV, he played Javert in 2000's "Les Misérables" miniseries, Charles Talleyrand in the 2002 "Napoléon" miniseries, Blackbeard on NBC's "Crossbones" (2014), Grigor Andolov on Showtime's "Billions" (2018–2019), and Hercule Poirot on BBC One's "The ABC Murders." In 2020, he appeared in "Arkansas" and "Ava" and is set to star in "El Tonto" and "Red 48."

In 2006, Malkovich purchased a home in Cambridge, Massachusetts for $1.585 million. He later sold the house in July 2021 for $3.115 million, exceeding the asking price by $200,000.

Malkovich married actress Glenne Headly in 1982 but they divorced in 1988 following Malkovich's affair with Michelle Pfeiffer. In 1989, he began a relationship with Nicoletta Peyran, and they have two children, Amandine and Loewy. Malkovich, fluent in French, lived in France for nearly a decade and co-owns the restaurant Bica do Sapato and nightclub Lux in Lisbon, Portugal.

In the 2008 Bernie Madoff investment scandal, Malkovich lost $2.2 million and was awarded only $670,000 by the trustees handling Madoff's firm liquidation. In 2013, he witnessed Jim Walpole accidentally slash his throat in Toronto. Malkovich took immediate action, applying pressure until an ambulance arrived.

In 1984, Malkovich's role in "Places in the Heart" got him an Academy Award nomination and several other awards. He also won accolades for "The Killing Fields" that year. In 1985, he received a Primetime Emmy for "Death of a Salesman." Malkovich won awards for "Being John Malkovich" and "Burn After Reading." He earned various honors, including a Globe de Cristal Award in 2008 and a Ukrainian Order of Merit in 2018. Throughout his career, he received several prestigious awards, such as the Capri Legend Award in 2007, the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998, and others like the Special Prize for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema and Belgrade Victor for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

Who is John Malkovich's wife?

Malkovich married actress Glenne Headly in 1982 but they divorced in 1988 due to Malkovich's affair with Michelle Pfeiffer.

How many Oscars did John Malkovich win?

John Malkovich has never won an Oscar though he has been nominated twice for the same.

What made John Malkovich famous?

He gained fame for his performances in the films "Dangerous Liaisons" (1988), "In the Line of Fire" (1993), and "Being John Malkovich" (1999).

