Name Jay Roach Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Directing, Filmmaking, Writing Date of Birth July 14, 1957 Age 66 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Film Director, Producer & Cinematographer, Screenwriter, TV Producer

The American Filmmaker and Cinematographer Jay Roach has amassed a net worth of $100 million. For his contributions to the entertainment industry, Roach has received many awards, including four Primetime Emmy Awards. He has worked with legendary actors like Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Zach Galifianakis, and more. His best works include "Bombshell," "Trumbo," "Game Change," and "Meet the Parents."

Jay Roach attends the Apple TV+ "High Desert" New York photo call | Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

In 1990, Roach made his directorial debut with "Zoo Radio." He contributed to films like "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," earning recognition and acclaim. Following its success, he launched its sequels "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

Following his direction of the sports comedy-drama film "Mystery, Alaska" in 1999, Roach continued to make waves with a series of critically and commercially acclaimed comedies. Among these are "Meet the Parents" and its sequel "Meet the Fockers," as well as "Dinner for Schmucks" and "The Campaign."

In 2015, Roach directed the biographical period drama "Trumbo." His film "Bombshell" garnered multiple Academy Award nominations. He also produced many HBO political drama films, including "Recount," which depicted the 2000 U.S. presidential election. The film earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards and the Directors Guild of America Award.

Roach's next project, "Game Change," a compelling account of the 2008 McCain/Palin campaign, premiered in March 2012 and became one of HBO's most-watched films, securing numerous awards. Later, he directed "All the Way." Released in 2016, the film garnered him two more Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

(L-R) John Lithgow, Charlize Theron, and Jay Roach attend the after party for Lionsgate's "Bombshell" | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Roach was born Mathew Jay Roach on July 14, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He completed his high school education at Eldorado High School in 1975 and received a degree in economics from Stanford University in 1980. He studied film production at the University of Southern California.

In 1993, Roach married Susanna Hoffs, co-founder and the lead singer of the female band The Bangles. Together, they had two sons, Sam Rayfield and Jackson.

(L-R) Sam Roach, Susanna Hoffs, and Jay Roach attend the special screening of Lionsgate's "Bombshell" | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2008: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "Recount"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2008: Outstanding Made for Television Movie for "Recount"

- Directors Guild of America, USA 2009: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television/Miniseries for "Recount"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2012: Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special for "Game Change"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2012: Outstanding Miniseries or Movie for "Game Change"

- Directors Guild of America, USA 2013: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series for "Game Change"

Director Jay Roach, winner of the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series for "Game Change" | Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Who is Jay Roach's wife?

Roach is married to musician and actress Susanna Hoffs.

What is the net worth of Jay Roach?

As of 2023, Jay Roach's net worth is around $100 million.

How many children does Jay Roach have?

Jay Roach has two sons, Sam Rayfield Roach and Jackson Roach.

How old is Jay Roach?

Jay Roach is 66 years old.

Which are some of the best movies of Jay Roach?

"Bombshell," "Trumbo," "Game Change," "Dinner for Schmucks," "Meet the Fockers," "Recount," and "Meet the Parents" are some of Jay Roach's best works.

