What Is Actor-Screenwriter Paul Rudd's Net Worth?

Name Paul Rudd Net worth $70 million Sources of income Acting, Screenwriting DOB April 6, 1969 Age 54 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter

Actor, screenwriter and producer Paul Rudd has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rudd is one of the most well-known and successful comedy actors of his generation. He's been in several successful films such as “Anchorman,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up” and “Bridesmaids” and he was a recurrent cast member in the 1990s hit sitcom, “Friends.” His biggest leading role came in the Marvel Studios Universe’s “Ant-Man.”

Earnings from TV

Rudd debuted in 1992 with the role of Kirby Quimby Philby in the series "Sisters." He then bagged a recurring role in "Wild Oats.” However, his big break on TV came after he got a recurring role in the globally hit series "Friends." Rudd’s other TV credits include, "Reno 911!" and "Veronica Mars."

Rudd’s salary for “Friends” has not been publicly disclosed, but as per an interview with WIRED Autocomplete, Rudd doesn’t make any money in royalties from the show, unlike the other lead actors who make millions.

Earnings from films

Rudd’s breakthrough role in films came in the comedy "Clueless" starring alongside Alicia Silverstone. The film turned out to be a "sleeper hit," performing well at the box office, and later achieving a cult following.

In the early days, he appeared in films like "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers," "William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet," “Overnight Delivery," "200 Cigarettes," and "The Cider House Rules." Other film credits include "This is 40" and "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and in 2008, Rudd co-wrote the film "Role Models" and starred in it.

The next year he starred in the film "I Love You Man" alongside Jason Segel. Rudd’s global break came in 2013 when he booked the title role in Marvel film "Ant-Man." The film turned out to be a surprise hit, grossing over $518 million at the box office, per The Numbers. He subsequently starred in other Marvel movies including "Captain America: Civil War" and the sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp." He then booked a role in the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame" which became the highest-grossing film of all time.

While Rudd was paid about $300,000 for his role in the first “Antman” film, he negotiated a considerably higher salary for the other MCU films, as per Stylecaster. Between 2018 and 2019, Rudd appeared in “Antman and The Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame” earning over $41 million, as per Forbes. His earnings landed him in the 9th spot on the Forbes World’s Highest Paid Actors list in 2019.

Other ventures

Rudd also owns a sweet shop along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The two came together to purchase Samuel's Sweet Shop to save it from being closed down after the previous owner who was a friend suddenly passed away.

Rudd married Julie Yaeger in 2003. Yeager was working in a publicist's office when the two first met. The couple have two children, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12 and they reportedly live in Rhinebeck, New York.

2015 Star on the Walk of Fame: Motion Picture

2012 Critics' Choice TV Award: Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series For “Parks and Recreation”

2017 BTVA Special/DVD Voice Acting Award: Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short For “The Little Prince”

2020 Golden Globe Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy For “Living with Yourself”

Is Paul Rudd still married?

Paul Rudd is married to Julie Yaeger and they have two children.

How old was Paul in "Clueless"?

Paul Rudd was 26 years old at the time of the shooting “Clueless.”

Is Paul Rudd a millionaire?

Paul Rudd is a multimillionaire with an estimated net worth of $70 million as of October 2023.