Zach Galifianakis, the American stand-up comedian and actor, has achieved a notable net worth of $50 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He is most recognized for his leading roles in comedy blockbusters such as "The Hangover" trilogy. Additionally, his talent shines in hosting his Emmy Award-winning talk show, "Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis," featured on Funny or Die. Renowned for his distinct sense of humor, the actor has recently ventured into lending his voice to animated films. His most recent vocal performance was in the comedy musical "The Bob's Burgers Movie" released in May 2022.

Actor Zach Galifianakis attends the "Missing Link" New York Premiere. /Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

How much did Zach Galifianakis earn from "The Hangover" films?

Before "The Hangover" received the green light, its four primary actors, Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Justin Bartha, were relatively unknown in the industry. The studio initially had concerns about the lack of star power to the extent that they contemplated scrapping the movie altogether. Fortunately, director Todd Phillips had unwavering confidence in his chosen cast. To ensure the film's production, he made an audacious offer to the studio, offering to return $6.5 million of his salary in exchange for backend points. Phillips also pointed out that the combined earnings of the four actors were set to be less than $1 million.

The studio eventually relented, and "The Hangover" proved to be a colossal success, raking in $470 million at the box office and an additional $75 million from DVD sales. It became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of its time. Interestingly, the studio didn't secure the four actors or Todd Phillips for potential sequels, allowing them to negotiate substantial salaries and backend shares. When the sequel earned nearly $600 million at the box office, Todd Phillips received an additional $70 million, and each of the four actors earned $30 million.

Zach Galifianakis and David Letterman speak onstage at the Netflix FYSEE "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman." /Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Zach Galifianakis spent his childhood in Wilkesboro, North Carolina in a three-bedroom home initially built in 1950. This single-level residence boasts a living room with a built-in fireplace, a roomy breakfast nook, and an open-concept kitchen complete with bar stools. It is equipped with central air conditioning and heating. The home also features a sunroom and a generously sized yard. When Zach Galifianakis moved to California, he purchased a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home for $566,000, per The Richest. During the lockdown, he, along with his wife who hails from Canada, sought privacy by relocating to her home country. Despite commuting to California for work, they have grown fond of living there and appreciate the colder climate. Zach Galifianakis also owns a farm in Sparta, Alleghany County, North Carolina where he divides his time between his career and tending to the farm.

In January 2014, in response to the passing of Texas H.B. 2, a state bill that imposed restrictions on abortion access and resulted in the closure of many Texas abortion clinics, Zach Galifianakis and his co-star Sarah Silverman from "A Night of a Thousand Vaginas" organized a fundraiser to support the Texas Abortion Fund.

Zachary Knight Galifianakis was born on October 1, 1969, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina to parents Mary Frances and Harry Galifianakis. His mother was involved in running a community arts center while his father worked as a heating oil vendor.

In August 2012, Zach Galifianakis married Quinn Lundberg who is the co-founder of the charity Growing Voices. The couple has two sons, born in 2013 and 2016 respectively. Zach Galifianakis has a preference for a simple and modest lifestyle, cherishing moments with his family. Residing in a compact home and occasionally tending to his farm, he has managed to strike a balance between fame and anonymity.

Zach Galifianakis attends the LA premiere of Netflix's "Between Two Ferns: The Movie"/Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

How did Zach Galifianakis get famous?

Zach got famous with his co-starring role as Alan Garner in the comedy mega-hit, "The Hangover" (2009).

Who is Zach Galifianakis married to?

Zach Galifianakis married Canadian charity worker Quinn Lundberg at the UBC Farm in Vancouver.

How was Zach Galifianakis discovered?

Galifianakis toured the country, performing in coffee shops and universities for more than a decade, performing stand-up and making both television and film appearances before being cast in "The Hangover."



