Trump makes a major stock market prediction — insists he is ‘right about everything’

Trump claimed that the US economy was "dead" a year ago, but now it is the "hottest country."

Americans haven't been impressed by President Donald Trump's economic policies in the first year of his second presidential term. But he has been defiant and continues to praise his achievements as the midterm elections get closer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a historic milestone of 50,000 for the first time during the weekend, despite a recent sell-off that saw big tech companies lose a trillion dollars in market value. Trump celebrated the milestone, saying, "The 'Experts' said that if I hit 50,000 on the Dow by the end of my Term, I would have done a great job, but I hit 50,000 today, three years ahead of schedule. Remember that for the Midterms, because the Democrats will CRASH the Economy!"

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Trump continued to talk about his success and declared that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would reach 100,000 by the time his term ended in January 2029. "Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS. I am predicting 100,000 on the DOW by the end of my Term. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! I hope the United States Supreme Court is watching," he wrote. Here, he specifically directed attention towards the gains the US economy has earned through "reciprocal tariffs," and the pending decision by the Supreme Court.

Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

The validity of Trump's broad tariff authority has been the main subject of recent Supreme Court hearings. According to a Kiel Institute analysis, almost 96% of the tariff costs are absorbed domestically, meaning that American consumers and businesses face the majority of these costs, Fox News Digital reported. President Trump recently published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal highlighting his economic and tariff achievements. He claimed the U.S. economy was "dead" a year ago, but now America is the "hottest country." However, the economy did grow by 2.8% in 2024, contradicting his assertion.

President Donald Trump ( Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

"When I imposed historic tariffs on nearly all foreign countries last April, the critics said my policies would cause a global economic meltdown. Instead, they have created an American economic miracle, and we are quickly building the greatest economy in the history of the world," he mentioned. Trump also stated that core inflation dropped to 1.4% recently, a figure impacted by a government shutdown affecting data collection, while inflation over six months remained above 2.5%. He also claimed that 80% of tariff costs are borne by foreign producers, but studies indicate that American consumers pay most of these costs and that import prices have not decreased, indicating that foreign companies are not bearing the burden as suggested, AP pointed out.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)

Trump's vision is a far cry from the voters' reactions to his policies. His approval rating has fallen to 37%, the lowest in his second term, according to a CNN SSRS poll. This rating is only one point higher than his first term's low of 36%. The disapproval rating stands at 63%, the highest for either term, with 61% of respondents believing Trump's policies have worsened the economy.

