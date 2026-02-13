ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'

"President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth," the White House said.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Nash-Pool)
President Donald Trump (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Greg Nash-Pool)

President Trump's economic policies, from tariffs to those favoring the rich in OBBBA, have been facing a lot of flak for the past year. But in January 2026, the U.S. added 130,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%, and the Trump administration instantly took full credit for the positive scenario. White House Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to the President, Kush Desai, emphasized thatTrump's policies are result-oriented and better than previous president Joe Biden's handling of the job market while appearing on Fox News's "Mornings with Maria." "Expectation-smashing jobs report reinforces what we've been saying all along, President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth during his first term, and we're seeing the same story unfold now during a second term yesterday's job report showed a stunning 170,000 private sector jobs being added," Desai said.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)
President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

"We saw unemployment take down labor force participation, take up real wages, continue to increase, and all of this is happening even though we inherited an absolute disaster from Joe Biden. Yesterday's job report showed revisions that 2 million fewer jobs were created during the last two years of the Biden presidency than we previously thought. And the jobs he did create were largely going to illegal aliens, foreigners, or to create government jobs. Meanwhile, President Trump is focused on real, sustainable private sector-led economic growth, and this is just the beginning," Desai added. 

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Joe Raedle)

Desai further explained that Trump's policies, including a significant tax cut passed last summer, were starting to show effects. He then went on to compare Biden's past techniques, saying, "I mean, what we saw under the Biden presidency was that the private sector was being strangled by cumbersome regulations, by tax hikes, by these DEI policies, and Biden's basically relying on juking the stats by adding fake government jobs." On the contrary, President Trump emphasized a reduction in federal employment, achieving the lowest levels since 1966, while fostering private sector economic growth and maintaining a declining unemployment rate alongside robust job growth, Desai pointed out. 

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)
President Donald Trump  (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool)

Desai praised Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" by stating that they were creating new jobs and also boasting the "Made in America" agenda. Desai also mentioned, "The president has used tariffs to secure over a dozen trade deals that have leveled the playing field for American workers. We've seen now fallen trade deficit and surging American exports. Thanks to the use of tariffs. We've seen trillions of dollars in investments flowing in, including the states that many of these members of Congress are from, to make and hire in America.  So we're focused on implementing tariffs. The president is focused on using these tariffs to make America great again. And I think members of Congress are going to continue to realize that they're just on the wrong side of this."

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

He concluded by stating that there will be consequences related to the president's leadership of the Republican Party. He is seen as the one in charge, presumably guiding the party toward a new era. While he intends to support Republican candidates to maintain majority control, there's ambiguity regarding the specifics of any consequences for those who do not align with him. Public opinion appears to favor the president, suggesting that congressional members should support his agenda.

More on Market Realist:

US Secretary of Commerce praises Trump for 'powering the greatest growth' in US history

Despite Strong Labor Market Americans Are Still Struggling to Get Jobs; Here’s Why

Nvidia CEO says AI will create many jobs and it’s the ‘perfect time’ for the US to jump in

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
ECONOMY & WORK
Diners were stunned to see an extra 20% fee on their bill — the reason caught them off guard
Some restaurants are charging extra fees, and this has sparked a debate over transparency.
3 hours ago
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
ECONOMY & WORK
New Yorkers are flocking to city's 'first free grocery store' — but there's a major catch
Residents have been struggling with high prices and this was an opportunity they couldn't miss.
5 hours ago
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
ECONOMY & WORK
Tim Walz proposes $10 million aid package to immigrant-owned businesses — Republicans hit back
The proposal comes after the volatile ICE crackdown in the state came to an end.
5 hours ago
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist warns Trump’s pressure on the Federal Reserve could cause major problems
In an effort to lessen the bank's impact on the market and cut borrowing costs, Trump has been pushing the Fed to decrease interest rates.
7 hours ago
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says Trump is 'focused on using tariffs to make America great again'
"President Trump's economic agenda has a proven track record and unleashed historic job wage and economic growth," the White House said.
7 hours ago
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
ECONOMY & WORK
New Fed report on Trump’s tariffs confirms what most economists warned about
94% of the burden of these tariffs fell on Americans between January and August, 92% in September and October, and 86% in November. 
9 hours ago
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestant who was clueless about the rules ends up losing $20,000
Fans of the show were not happy and they made their opinions known.
22 hours ago
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump praised for making Americans 'believe they can find work' after returning to the workforce
The report stated that America added 130,000 jobs, much higher than the predicted 70,000.
1 day ago
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues new update on popular food product recalled in 28 states — return ASAP for full refund
The affected products were first recalled in January of this year over fears of plastic contamination.
1 day ago
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Trump admin wasn't prepared for what January's job market report revealed
White House senior trade advisor previously said even a gain of 50,000 jobs would be positive.
1 day ago
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump opens up about the 'big mistake' he made in first term: 'Sometimes you listen to people'
The President said that he was influenced to make the decision at the time.
1 day ago
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US should be paying the 'lowest interest rates:' 'We keep the world going'
A majority of FOMC members voted to halt additional rate reduction after three were made last fall.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves tough puzzle to win $40,000 and one more chance to play
The big win also gave him a chance to compete again at the end of the week.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 as her choice of letters fails to crack a tough puzzle
Fans were not happy about the puzzle that they felt was unkind.
1 day ago
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are having a major problem with the new pizza delivery tipping trend
It turns out that Americans are not willing to pay exorbitant tips in such an economy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans moved by contestant's mom cheering him on as he won a brand new car
The contestant's mother encouraged her to take the risk and go for the car.
2 days ago
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans urged to watch out for plastic in this popular food product — return for full refund
The item was voluntarily recalled and no illness or injury has yet been reported from it.
2 days ago
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
COSTCO
There's some bad news for customers who buy gift cards from Costco
The company issuing and managing these gift cards recently filed for bankruptcy.
2 days ago
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
ECONOMY & WORK
Former Google insider issues a serious warning if AI growth remains unchecked
Tech companies are racing to develop AI that exceeds human cognitive abilities.
2 days ago
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says his new Fed chair pick will boost US economy by 15%: 'I think more than that'
With an average annual growth rate of 2.8% during the last 50 years, the US economy is expected to expand by 2.4% in 2026.
2 days ago