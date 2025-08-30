'Shark Tank' contestant and Daymond John close a $25,000 deal while getting booed by other judges

The founder of Hairfin managed to make it through the heckling to get a deal.

Impressing investors right from the get-go with a creative pitch and innovative product is crucial for winning on "Shark Tank." Usually, when sharks aren't happy with a founder during a pitch or negotiations, the entrepreneur goes home empty-handed. However, it was different for the founder of "HairFin," Tony Litwinowicz, who managed to get a deal worth $25,000 from Daymond John while the rest of the sharks were booing them.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

During his pitch, Litwinowicz presented the Sharks with his streamlined hair-cutting solution, HairFin. Before demonstrating, the entrepreneur shared that growing up, his mom used to cut his hair when he was a child, but when he tried to do it himself as an adult, he found it nearly impossible.

However, since he was extremely frugal and determined to cut his own hair, Litwinowicz came up with the tool to help him with the task. After explaining how traditional clippers fail to do the job, he demonstrated the HairFin's efficacy by cutting his own hair on the stage.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur cutting his own hair (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Litwinowicz shared that since the product's exclusive launch on Amazon, he had done $41,000 in sales. While he claimed it was good enough for a niche product, the Sharks didn't agree. Robert Herjavec almost immediately dropped out, saying the business was too small for him to invest in. Mark Cuban followed his lead, and Lori Greiner dropped out, citing concerns about the product not aligning with her wheelhouse of companies. O'Leary then complimented Litwinowicz for what he had done, but he couldn't wrap his head around the entrepreneur's reasons for doing it, and dropped out.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

In the end, Litwinowicz was left with John, who luckily seemed interested in making a deal. John shared that he had previously made a deal with a similar company called "Cut Buddy," and he could help Litwinowicz connect with them for business growth. The Fubu founder then made the $25,000 offer, but for 40% equity. When Litwinowicz tried to counter with 28%, John started considering dropping out. This caused an uproar in the Tank with all the other Sharks booing John for being so harsh.

Screenshot showing Herjavec booing (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Eventually, John agreed to seal the deal at 30% and Greiner said, "You should take it immediately!" However, Litwinowicz countered again with a counter of $30,000 for 30%. This made the sharks turn against the entrepreneur, and they started booing him as well. In the end, Litwinowicz agreed to do the deal at $25,000 for 30% and shook hands with John.

According to the "Shark Tank" Blog, it is unclear if the deal was closed. However, since the episode went on air, HairFin has added more products to its lineup and is going strong on ecommerce platforms and its official website.

