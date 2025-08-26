'Shark Tank' contestants offering unique pet care on weddings get $75,000 deal from Barbara Corcoran

The company made sure that pets were well-dressed and taken care of on the owner's wedding day.

Businesses offering several unconventional but useful everyday solutions have been featured on "Shark Tank." But few founders thought of something as simple yet unique as care for pets during weddings. The entrepreneurs offered 10% their company for $75,000, which was not a crazy valuation. However, due to the small size of the business, a lot of the sharks said no. Thankfully for the entrepreneurs, Barbara Corcoran was ready to work with them and offered a fantastic deal.

The entrepreneurs, Ilana and Kelly, called themselves “crazy dog ladies” as their business took care of their clients’ dogs on their wedding day. For dog lovers, having their furry friend with them on their special day is a big deal. However, taking care of the dog, making sure that it behaves, and cleaning up is simply not possible when one is getting married. That’s where FairyTail Pet Care comes in.

They make sure that their clients do not have to worry about a thing on their wedding day when it comes to their pets, be it transportation, attire, or even walking them down the aisle. They even brought a bunch of dogs on set to make their point. It might not seem like a million-dollar idea, but Mark Cuban loved it and commended the entrepreneurs for being able to turn the idea into a business. However, he didn't invest in it as it wasn't big enough for him.

Screenshot showing the dogs on the set. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner also said no for the same reason. The company was a small one with just a little more than $120,000 from sales in the 12 months prior to taping. They also had a franchise model, which made $60,000 in revenue in that time period.

Ilana and Kelly had played it smart, as they only selected four franchisees out of 100 to make sure that their operations were stable before moving on to bigger things. They claimed that they were ready to scale when they came to the show. The franchising bit intrigued Corcoran, as she had learned how to work with and make such a business model successful, the hard way.

Screenshot showing the sharks. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

She also believed that there was potentially a big market for people who wanted their dogs at their weddings. The shark, therefore, offered $75,000 for 25% of the company. Kevin O’Leary, who also had significant experience in the wedding industry, offered the same amount of money but wanted to be a third partner. The entrepreneurs did not want to give up that much equity.

So, they negotiated with Corcoran, and the two parties agreed that $75,000 for 22% equity was a fair deal for all sides involved.

