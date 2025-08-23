ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'

The entrepreneur instead wanted to make a deal with guest shark Sir Richard Branson and some others.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Daymond John and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Daymond John and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Like most investors, Daymond John is known for his sharp business acumen, which has earned him a seat as a "Shark Tank" judge. It's natural for him to be confident about his choices on the show, but sometimes, overconfidence could be his undoing. The celebrity investor showed that tendency when he called a US Air Force personnel’s line of work “overrated.” After that, the Air Force personnel did not pay any heed to John's offer despite repeated attempts.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneur, Tom Burden, sought $200,000 for a 10% stake in his company, Grypmat. His product was a silicone-based tray designed to keep tools and other items in place on a slippery-sloped surface. He came up with this product while working as an F-16 mechanic in the US Air Force. He claimed that keeping his tools in one place while working on planes was a hassle, as the smooth, sloped surface meant that those tools would just keep falling off.

Burden claimed that aircraft mechanics would use all sorts of things to keep their tools in place, like rugs, muffin trays, and even urinal cakes. As a result, he came up with Grypmat and, within 10 months of launching, had made $400,000 in sales. The sharks loved the idea, especially guest shark Sir Richard Branson, who said that the entrepreneur was an everyday person solving an everyday problem.

Screenshot showing guest shark Richard Branson. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing guest shark Richard Branson. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The first offer he received, however, was from Daymond John, who wanted 25% of the company for $200,000. But, he did not see its application only in aviation. Instead, John saw it as a product that would be good for infants and hospitals. The entrepreneur said that he believed the product to be big in the aviation industry, and that’s when John made his mistake. “I think aviation is so overrated,” John said.

Not just that, he cut Burden off while he was speaking to make his point. This might have put off the entrepreneur. More offers started coming in from the likes of Robert Herjavec, Sir Richard Branson, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner. John reduced his ask to 15% equity, but even then, Burden simply was not interested. He had instead made clear that he wanted to work with Branson as he had a lot of experience in the aviation industry thanks to Virgin Airlines.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The entrepreneur ended up suggesting a deal that was agreeable to the sharks. He wanted multiple sharks in on Grypmat and asked Branson, Cuban, and Greiner if they’d be willing to give him $360,000 for 30% of his business. This was an acceptable offer for all parties involved, and a deal was struck. Perhaps John might have gotten in on this as well if he hadn’t cut the entrepreneur off and called his line of work overrated.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestant gets offers from four judges — makes two of them team up for $250,000 deal

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary

'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get offered a life-changing $500,000 deal after nearly blowing it
After a tough pitch and some criticism, Sheets Laundry Club founders Chris Videau and Chris Campbell managed to bag a deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly loses it after hearing contestant’s wild 'Robin' answer
It was a witty answer, but the respondents of the survey didn't think that way.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison bought an arcade game for $1,000 — then Chumlee destroyed it
Chumlee wanted to try out the game even though he knew that it was already shot.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant ignores Daymond John's offer as the judge calls his line of work 'overrated'
The entrepreneur instead wanted to make a deal with guest shark Sir Richard Branson and some others.
13 hours ago
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
PRICE IS RIGHT
Want to be on ‘The Price Is Right’? Here’s your chance now
Every aspiring contestant needs to be a citizen of the United States of America.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after hearing the real value of artwork she bought for $150
"Well, is a great story, and it's just a great piece to you know to hang on to," the guest said after learning the real value of the folk art.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey called out after fans were disgusted by controversial jokes on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"Disgusting. Used to be a family-friendly show. Cancel Family Feud," a viewer criticized on X.
1 day ago
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
COSTCO
Millionaire explains brilliant Costco 'cents' trick that could help you save more than you realize
He explained how the final two digits of a price tag give a subtle indication regarding the product's condition.
2 days ago
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
WALMART
FDA warns Walmart shoppers not to eat shrimp over risk of radioactive contamination
With active investigations now underway, it has been discovered that the products have been processed by BMS Foods of Indonesia.
3 days ago
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
4 days ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
5 days ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
7 days ago