'Wheel of Fortune' bad luck continues as contestant loses $100k and a brand new car

"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Martia Brown had luck on her side when she reached the Bonus Round with $15,798. With $100k at stake and a brand new ride to win, she spun the wheel once again, but did she succeed? The Bonus Round has always been a myth for contestants when a tough puzzle is on display, and tonight, Brown had to oscillate between quick thinking and too many prizes at stake.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Martia Brown on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

The Army veteran from Birmingham, Alabama, started by losing the "Million Dollar Wedge" in Round 1. However, she soon makes a dazzling comeback by winning the Mystery Round and solving "Eaten a whole carton of ice cream," which earns $3,350. Her earnings continue to grow, and she lands a luxurious trip to Austria and Germany worth $7,980 after solving "Seeing all the best sights" during the Prize Puzzle Round. This brings her total to $15,798, and she enters the Bonus Round.

Contestant Martia Brown's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Once there, she introduces her family to host Ryan Seacrest, "I brought my beautiful mom, Jessie, and my handsome brother Rollie," Brown says. Seacrest reminds the contestant that big prizes are at stake before she spins the wheel. "Alright, good luck to you. Give the wheel a big spin. All right. And let's see where we can go. We got $100,000 there. There's a vehicle on the stage. It could be yours too," he cheers. Brown chooses the "What Are You Doing?" category and is given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. She adds C, D, M, and A from her side to try and complete the hint to the puzzle.

Vanna White and contestant Martia Brown on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

However, it seems tough since the board displays _,_,_, E, R _, A, L._._.N_. Brown looks totally confused when the ten-second buzzer goes off, "Over talking Um, no Uh" she mumbles as the timer shuts her thoughts out. Brown fails to guess the right answer, which is revealed as "Power Walking". "Probably wanted more of a head start to get that Power walking Over talking, I do that a lot," Seacrest jokes as he unfolds the prize envelope. "Oh, there you go. $15,798," he reacts to Brown's $45,000 Bonus Round loss. Brown walks away with a luxury vacation and $15,798 cash; however, it was a disappointing end since she lost the brand-new ride and $100k.

Vanna White and contestant Martia Brown on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans lamented that it was a tough puzzle to crack, "Another tough puzzle to kick off the night. There's always tomorrow," @myles-spikewebby8519 complained. "Will The Bonus Round Winner Tomorrow Night Edition on Wheel of Fortune!" @keithkeith9867 pointed out after a continuous streak of bad luck in the game. "I don't understand some of these contestants. When the category is "What Are You Doing", you should automatically choose a "G" and an "I" because you KNOW the verb will end in "ING". Also, they almost always choose "C, D, M, and A". For goodness sake, switch it up more often. Maybe we'd get more bonus round winners that way," @DarrylVick-o7h raged over the contestant's ignorance.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Martia Brown on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"I said C P W and A and three o them were on the board," @JasonFoo1653 commented. "She didn’t win," @chadho9701 expressed over the terrible loss.

You can watch Martia Brown losing the bumper prizes here.

