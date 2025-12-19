ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising

The FTC stated Instacart misled consumers about costs, falsely advertised free delivery, and charged membership fees without consent.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A delivery partner in New York (Cover image source: Getty Images | Gary Hershorn)
A delivery partner in New York (Cover image source: Getty Images | Gary Hershorn)

Delivery services have become a crucial part of everyday life as people rely on them to get everything from essentials to food at their doorstep. But shady practices by the companies that provide these services leave consumers vulnerable. One of them is Instacart, which has agreed to a $60 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for its deceptive practices. The allegations include misleading consumers about delivery costs, false advertising of free delivery, and charging membership fees without informed consent. The settlement, approved by the FTC, mandates consumer refunds. Instacart's misleading trial enrollment process and restrictive refund policies resulted in charges for hundreds of thousands of consumers without corresponding benefits. The FTC is also scrutinizing Instacart's pricing practices related to its Eversight tool. The settlement requires clear cost disclosures and explicit consent for subscription services, although Instacart did not admit any wrongdoing.

Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan
Instacart ( Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

"Instacart misled consumers by advertising free delivery services — and then charging consumers to have groceries delivered — and failing to disclose to consumers that signed up for a free trial that they would be automatically enrolled into its subscription program," Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, stated as reported by CBS News. Since a "service fee" was necessary, the FTC charged Instacart with deceptive advertising for claiming free delivery for first-time customers. Furthermore, it is alleged that Instacart violated its "100% satisfaction guarantee," deceiving clients about refunds for unsatisfactory purchases and only providing modest credits for unfinished or delayed orders. Additional allegations claimed that Instacart also charged consumers for Instacart+ subscriptions, offering delivery perks without their consent. 

The Instacart logo | Getty Images | Photo by    Justin Sullivan
The Instacart logo (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Instacart defended itself with a statement sent to the publication explaining that the company provided "straightforward marketing, transparent pricing and fees, clear terms, easy cancellation, and generous refund policies — all in full compliance with the law and exceeding industry norms." "We flatly deny any allegations of wrongdoing by the Federal Trade Commission, and we stand firmly behind the integrity and transparency of our programs. This settlement allows us to move forward and remain focused on delivering value for our customers, shoppers, and retail and brand partners in the communities we serve," an Instacart spokesperson said.

(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)
Instacart card at a store (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The settlement requires the grocery service to get customer agreement for Instacart membership enrollments and to refrain from misrepresenting delivery charges or satisfaction assurances. The FTC also criticized Instacart's technology testing, which could result in different consumers paying varying prices for the same groceries. However, Instacart stated that its eleven store partners use this pricing strategy as a typical way to align consumer preferences. CNBC reported that after a study revealed that Instacart's algorithm-driven pricing techniques caused customers to pay different prices for comparable items, the FTC opened an investigation into the company. 

More on Market Realist:

Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible

Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws

You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
46 minutes ago
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
ECONOMY & WORK
Instacart to pay $60 million to settle claims it deceived customers with false advertising
The FTC stated Instacart misled consumers about costs, falsely advertised free delivery, and charged membership fees without consent.
1 hour ago
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
COSTCO
Costco reveals why it’s not raising prices despite inflation — and members will love it
“We will never succumb to not being the best price and driving prices down for our members," CEO Ron Vachris said.
3 hours ago
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the ‘best and safest’ asset that is ‘going to the moon’ in 2026
Kiyosaki has time and again asserted that silver is the "most accessible and affordable" investment, as everyone can afford to buy it.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 in bonus round after randomly guessing the right letters
"Excellent letter selection by Chantal! Congrats to her and her mama Norbit!!" a fan reacted.
8 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ finally answers a big question about contestants with its latest video
It is a job that requires one to be at their most energetic on every single day they come into work.
18 hours ago
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
COSTCO
Costco CEO confirms the two major changes announced this year are here to stay
The retailer hopes to make shopping experience a lot smoother for its loyal members.
19 hours ago
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
ECONOMY & WORK
Dietary supplement recalled after FDA flags presence of ingredients that could prove fatal
The components in the supplement could react with nitrate found in some medicines.
23 hours ago
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans reveal the 3 personal finance decisions that they regret the most in 2025
The economy is unpredictable at the moment, and macro policies have affected their spending habits.
1 day ago
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump talks confidently about a third term — says he was even offered $250 million for it
The money would be sent to him by a wealthy Israeli-American family, who have been his friends.
1 day ago
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Popular item sold Costco and Publix recalled in 27 states — return ASAP for full refund
This recall, affecting retailers like Costco and Publix is classified as a class 2 recall on December 4, indicating potential health issues.
1 day ago
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump faces backlash as American taxpayers paid $86 million for EPA staff while they 'sat at home'
“Congress did not intend that agencies could pay $86 million for their workers just to sit at home,” former OPM acting director said.
1 day ago
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s White House ballroom price tag suddenly jumps again — and it’s more than you’d expect
“For 150 years, they wanted a ballroom, and we’re giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing," he said.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant announces touching tribute to Ryan Seacrest but loses out on $40,000
Contestant Ellie Williams, who is pregnant with her second child playfully revealed she would name her son "Ryan".
1 day ago
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 day ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
1 day ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
1 day ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
1 day ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
1 day ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
2 days ago