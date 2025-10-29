ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying

The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator sharing the hack (Cover image source: TikTok/@the.hoang.family)
Screenshots showing the creator sharing the hack (Cover image source: TikTok/@the.hoang.family)

Costco shoppers pay for memberships and expect big discounts with quality at par with big brands. They have been very active on social media, calling out the popular retail chain for quality issues and false claims. But one customer has shared a hack that could save people from impulse buying during their grocery runs. The TikTok creator, Danny Hoang (@the.hoang.family), showed his viewers how he shops at his local Costco store, effortlessly saving money by simply not taking a shopping cart. He showed how shoppers can save money by simply holding all their stuff in their hands.

Customer pushing a Trolley in Costco | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Representative image of a ustomer pushing a Trolley in Costco (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle )

In his video, instead of taking a huge shopping cart, Hoang used a recycled cardboard container to carry the items he was shopping for. He showed how he navigated through the aisles, carrying all the items he needed. He piled all his grocery items on top of each other and balanced everything in his arms while filming. While Hoang only bought what he could hold, he went out of his way to pick up a bouquet of 24 roses for his partner. 

Screenshots showing the creator picking up items (Image source: TikTok/@the.hoang.family)
Screenshots showing the creator picking up items (Image source: TikTok/@the.hoang.family)

His hack was widely appreciated by his viewers in the comments, who jumped in to share their takes. "The cart becomes dangerous for sure," wrote one user, @jennysfindss. "I do this too," added @cecil_beeeeeee. When a user commended him for picking up the flowers, Hoang revealed that it was for a special occasion, “Can’t forget our anniversary, hence her favorite fruit and flowers,” he wrote in the reply to a comment. 

@the.hoang.family #costco #dadlife #costcohaul #savemoney #dadhacks @Costco Wholesale ♬ Whatcha Gonna Do - The Valdons

Meanwhile, one user, @realtalk.42,  pointed out that it wasn't practical, saying, "I can’t even carry my food court items."

While Hoang's hack may not be a universal one, another TikTok creator, Mark Tilbury (@marktilbury), previously shared another hack that works almost in every Costco store. In his viral video, the self-made millionaire shared a trick to find the hidden information on store price tags and save the most. Walking through a local store, he explained how the last two digits of a price tag tell a lot about its condition and the discount offered on it. He explained that if the price tag has .99 in the end, that means it is on sale at the standard price. 

@marktilbury

Costco’s DIRTY Secret 😳

♬ original sound - Mark Tilbury

He then shared that if the tag has .97 at the end, it means that the product is on sale. "It could be worth buying," he quipped, before adding that such products are meant for clearance. Coming to the last couple of his tips, he shared that if a price tag features an asterisk, that means the product will go off the shelves soon without being restocked. And, the last hack from Tilbury said was that if a price tag ends in .00, it is a store manager's special and equivalent to a hidden gem. 

More on Market Realist:

Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk

Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move

Costco shopper reveals a brilliant way to keep store-bought lettuce fresh for two months

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
COSTCO
Costco customer reveals how a simple shopping habit can help prevent impulse buying
The creator's simple hack can make sure that people avoid splurging too much on groceries.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and almost trips after hearing a wild answer
The contestant's answer wasn't the only one that made the host crack up.
8 hours ago
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
COSTCO
Costco recalls over 2 million pounds of popular frozen food product over metal wire risk
The company received multiple complaints from customers finding wiry pieces of metal in the product.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestants name US states considered 'God's country'
The survey results were nothing like any of them had anticipated.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant takes a risk to win a car on her birthday — ends up losing everything
The soon to be birthday girl, Ja-Juana fell into temptation and lost the big prize.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant almost breaks the set while celebrating his massive $20,000 win
The player, Gary got too excited and almost tore down the prize board off the roof.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes fans 'nervous' but solves puzzle in last moment to win $50,000
The player, Megan Zandrowicz, walked away with a fantastic $65,000 from the show.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of plate she found in log cabin
In the end, the guest regretted using the beautiful Mettlach Cameo Platter for her parties.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wearing t-shirt with faces of Drew Carey and George Gray on it wins big
The contestant Mary, won a trip to Vancouver as a perfect birthday present.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans react as player misses out on 2nd million-dollar win in one season
The player was in for another heartbreak after she failed to solve the puzzle.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins car with a lucky dice roll — announcer says 'that's how you play'
The player, Elisa Butcher's risky dice roll stunned everyone as she won a brand new Volkswagen car.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Wanya Morris' jacket to sell at the store — then the singer showed up
The star of Boyz II Men got sentimental after looking at the item from their first album cover.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing about wild answers related to bank robbers
The answer on the survey board made Harvey put up a funny skit.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
It wasn't an ordinary ring but the 2004 Patriots Super Bowl Ring, which Harrison refused to let go.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
Harvey was in disbelief after he misheard what Ming-Na Wen's teammate said.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
The owner of Harry Karstens' First Ascent Denali Ice Axe was shocked to learn how valuable it was.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
7 days ago
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
Oct 21, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
Oct 21, 2025