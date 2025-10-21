'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly

Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.

"Family Feud" comes up with questions about Steve Harvey from time to time, and the responses can be hilarious. When it came to things that the host is grateful for, people surveyed about them named some silly things. While the contestants got most of the responses on the board, Harvey agreed to only a few of them and even called the audience "Silly People".

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started out by reading the question, "When Steve Harvey counts his blessings, name one that he'd be sure to include what?" Katie hit the buzzer first and answered with "His wife," which impressed Harvey. "Number one. That damn Marjorie," he yelled as the answer showed up on the board. Jamily then answered with "His sense of humor," which was also on the board but below Katie's answer.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The Ham family chose to play the question, and the turn went to Julie. She came up with the funny answer, "His mustache," and Harvey was so sure that it wouldn't be on the board that he simply skipped to the next player. However, the response did show up on the board, leaving the host shocked. "Y'all some silly people," he chuckled as he moved on to the next contestant, Jack.

Screenshot showing Harvey skipping a player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unlike Julie, Jack came up with something that Harvey wanted to be the number one answer. "Your faith in the Lord," causing the host to exclaim, "Number one. God!" While Harvey liked the response, it wasn't on the board. The turn then passed on to Moshe, who also came up with a flattering answer, "His work ethic", which was on the board.

Next was Angie, who came up with the smart answer, "His style," which showed up on the board as well, keeping the team in the game. Next up was Katie, who got another answer that the host loved. "It's what we're here for, the money. His money," she said. Harvey then quietly turned to the audience and gestured that he was sure of the answer, before yelling, "Show me the money," to see the answer pop up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After the next player, Julie got the second strike for the team with her answer, "Charity." It was all up to Jack to save the game for his team. "Jack, be careful. We got two strikes. The McGlory family can steal," Harvey said before repeating the question. Jack answered with "Your house," which unfortunately wasn't on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then walked over to the other team and asked Marsharay the same question. The team's leader came up with "Your health," which wasn't on the board, which meant that the Ham family won the round and got to keep all their points.

Watch the unusual and flattering answers in the video here.

