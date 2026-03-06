ECONOMY & WORK
Popular burger chain is giving away $100,000 to anyone who promotes their food online

The company even went as far as to make fun of McDonald's to promote their post.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Jesson Mata
Cover Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Jesson Mata

People in America are having a hard time remaining employed, and for them, Wendy’s has recently come up with a rather lucrative opportunity. The fast food chain has announced that it would pay $100,000 to someone just to taste their food and write a rather honest post about it online. Of course, it is not as simple as that, as you would have to qualify to get the money based on the video. The good thing is that if you’re selected, you’ve got a well-paying job - more like a position that pays you to eat and praise.

A general view of a Wendy's fast food burger restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by John Keeble
A general view of a Wendy's fast food burger restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by John Keeble

The fast food chain posted about the new opening on X recently. “Ever wish you could eat Wendy’s professionally? Now you can (oh, and make $100k),” the caption read. It also shared a link through which one could apply for the role of Chief Tasting Officer (CTO). “Are you too iconic to be opening PDFs for your boss? Ever been told you’re a personality hire? Do you care more about bacon than bottom lines?” the job post reads.

“Well then, you're in luck. Wendy's is hiring a Chief Tasting Officer. You’ll help bring the vibes, taste, and creativity to the company in ways no one else can. Basically, you’ll get paid to eat Wendy’s, be chill, maybe make some content, and maybe even star in ads. Whether it's quarterly vlog check-ins, taste-trending, or whatever, you’ll make cheddar just for liking cheddar,” it adds.

Representative image of a man eating. | (Photo by Getty Images | Handsome Bob)
Representative image of a man eating. | (Photo by Getty Images | Handsome Bob)

The website then goes on to explain how to go about applying for such a lucrative role. You should upload a video in which you're eating a Wendy’s food item and review it. “Bonus points if you show Wendy’s branding, products, food, or restaurant,” the post added. The chain had gone so far as to make fun of McDonald’s in the process, which is not having the best time online at the moment.

Recently, the CEO of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski did a taste test of its brand-new Big Arch burger, and became ridiculed by its competitors. The reason for this is that Kempczinski took the tiniest bite ever out of the burger and then went on to say, “Big bite for a Big Arch.” Wendy’s social media handle left a comment under the original video, but now, it has taken inspiration from the same video to boost its job post.

A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

A picture of Kempzcinski eating at McDonald’s was uploaded on Wendy's Instagram, with the caption, “Our first Chief Tasting Officer application is in, and let's just say the bar is LOW. Apply now and make your video more than a McNibble. Link in bio to enter the first.” Other competitors who commented under the original video include Burger King, Subway, and Wingstop.

