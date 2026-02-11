ECONOMY & WORK
Popular fast food chain is hiking prices again and still confident about customer loyalty

CEO Scott Boatwright had to clarify his alleged focus on the $100K club customers after backlash
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a customer at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a customer at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

Popular fast-food chain Chipotle confirmed on February 3 that it would raise its menu prices again, after a series of hikes in the past couple of years. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Adam Rymer, suggested the margins “will be under pressure,” mostly due to the company’s investment in “taking a lower price compared to the inflation”. The prices are expected to rise by 1% or 2%, against inflation that is expected to be closer to 3% to 4%, Rymer stated. However, CEO Scott Boatwright claimed that the chain's core customer base wouldn't disengage, as they will align with the mission of clean foods, according to Fortune

A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood | Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago
A Chipotle Mexican Grill sign is seen in the Park Slope neighborhood  (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

Rymer announced prices could increase by 1% to 2%, and the margins are expected to balance out toward the end of 2026. On the other hand, during Chipotle's most recent earnings call, Boatwright said 60% of the chain's customers make over $100,000 a year, and the company plans to "lean into that group in a more meaningful way. What we’ve learned is that the guest skews younger, has a higher income, and is typically a digital native. And that their grounded purpose aligns with our North Star as a brand around clean food, clean ingredients, high protein, and we are the way they want to eat,” Boatwright said on the call, as per Yahoo Finance.

Screenshot showing Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright in an interview with Yahoo Finance (Image source: Yahoo Finance)
Screenshot showing Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright in an interview with Yahoo Finance (Image source: Yahoo Finance)

Days after the announcement, the CEO faced backlash with customers calling out the brand for trying to be exclusively for the $100,000 club and alienating everyday customers. Thus, the CEO came forward to clarify that Chipotle is not just for the $100,000 club. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the CEO said there has been a lot of "misinformation" surrounding the brand's recent pricing strategy. Clarifying his remark, he said, "60% of our consumers' average household income is over $100,000 a year, and they're still spending in this tough economy." He added that Chipotle is looking to "lean into those consumers with brand innovation, menu innovation, and really give them more compelling reasons to come in." He further added that the company is anticipating a jump in spending from customers making under $100,000 as well, due to the "nice bump after tax season."

Representative image of people waiting in line for food at a Chipotle Mexican Grill (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of people waiting in line for food at a Chipotle Mexican Grill (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

Chipotle spokesperson Laurie Schalow also told Complex that "pricing was never mentioned" regarding the $100,000 and over club. "Since this consumer population is actively spending more at shops and restaurants today, Chipotle is giving them additional reasons to visit through new marketing and menu innovations, and enhancing the digital experience for all guests," she added. The chain's strategy does align with market trends, as a 2025 International Food Information Council study found that 70% of Americans want to eat more protein. Earlier, Chipotle launched its "first-ever" high-protein menu in December, and in the February earnings call, Boatwright told investors that the results of the menu are strong. “We are the way they want to eat,” Boatwright said.

