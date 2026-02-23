Wendy’s reports a sharp decline in sales but PETA has a solution — add vegan meat

As businesses struggle in the United States, there are several old brands that are slowly fading away. One of them is the popular fast-food chain Wendy's, which has been facing a decline in sales. As part of a downsizing strategy, it will close down of 5% to 6% of its 6,000 sites countrywide. As part of this planned reduction, 28 restaurants were already shut down in the final quarter of 2025, according to interim CEO Ken Cook, who made this announcement during a quarterly earnings call on Nov. 7, US Today reported. However, the fast-food chain has found an unlikely sympathizer who has suggested changing its menu to attract a new customer base and boost sales. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has pushed for Wendy's to add vegan chicken to its national menu.

PETA Corporate Headquarters, Norfolk, Virginia (USA) (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John M. Chase)

PETA disclosed in an email to Newsweek that on February 19, 2026, they reached out to Wendy's acting CEO, Ken Cook, to suggest adding a plant-based chicken sandwich or wrap. According to PETA's study, 13–14% of Gen Z and millennials consider themselves to be vegan or vegetarian, and the market for plant-based chicken is expanding quickly; by 2035, it is anticipated that U.S. sales will surpass $17 billion. According to PETA, providing vegan alternatives appeals to a wider range of dietary preferences, connects with the ethical and environmental values of younger customers, and lessens animal exploitation.

A general view of a Wendy's restaurant (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Bennett)

“If Wendy’s wants to stay competitive, it needs mouthwatering vegan options—not another animal on the menu,” PETA president Tracy Reiman stated. “A vegan chicken sandwich or wrap would ruffle feathers in the best way, and PETA would be happy to highlight the new menu addition.” In its letter, PETA denounced industrial farming of chickens and highlighted their brutal treatment, including confinement and inhumane methods of slaughter. Meanwhile, due to a 10% loss in same-store sales worldwide and an 11.3% drop in U.S. comparable sales in Q4 2025, Wendy's plans to wind down business from 298 to 358 locations in the United States in early 2026.

A general view from a Wendy's store (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Kena Betancur | VIEWpress)

With 5,969 sites at the end of 2025, the firm closed 28 restaurants in Q4 and 240 in 2024. With the launch of a permanent Biggie Deals menu, the new strategy focuses on underperforming units and encourages an "everyday value" approach, departing from temporary reductions. In addition to the focus on menu innovation with new limited-time offers like a gooey bacon cheeseburger and a chicken tenders ranch wrap, CEO Cook also highlighted the shift away from limited-time promotions and the cooperative assessment of restaurant performance with franchisees.

