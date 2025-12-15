ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012

The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
PUBLISHED 23 HOURS AGO
Representative image of people eating at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gary Hershorn)
Representative image of people eating at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Gary Hershorn)

Affordability has become a major issue across America, and it's a priority for the Trump administration as well. Chick-fil-A isn't a globally popular brand like McDonald’s, but it has become one of America’s favorite fast food destinations. The reason is that even as fast food prices skyrocketed in the past decade, Chick-fil-A continued to deliver great-tasting chicken sandwiches to its customers at affordable prices. The observation is quite clear in the numbers that suggest the restaurant chain has been raising prices while increasing market share at the same time. Compared to a 100% rise in prices at McDonald's between 2014 and 2024, according to the New York Post, the chain's 55% hike since 2012 helps it retain loyal customers.

The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong
Representative image of a sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Since opening its doors in 1967, Chick-fil-A has steadily built a loyal customer base that seems to have endured the rise in fast food prices. Between 2014 and 2024, the average fast food menu prices have increased by 39% to a whopping 100% according to a recent report from FinanceBuzz. This has far outpaced the national inflation rate, which stood at 33% during the same time.

According to Mashed, when Chick-fil-A debuted its popular spicy chicken sandwich in 2012, it cost about $2.95. Now, depending on the location, the price of the sandwich can be around $5.29, marking roughly a 65% price increase. As per the publication, accounting for an inflation rate of 39.3% the sandwich should cost $4.11 today. However, that has clearly not been the case, and analysts attribute the rise in prices to a number of factors other than inflation. “There were increased commodity costs. We’ve seen those start to normalize, but what continues to be ahead of historical averages is the increase in labor costs that restaurants are seeing," Jim Salera, analyst at Stephens, told CNBC.

Photo illustration of a Chick-fil-A meal (Image source: Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan)
Photo illustration of a Chick-fil-A meal (Image source: Getty Images/Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan)

However, even with prices doubling since 2014, Chick-fil-A's popularity has only grown. According to QSR Magazine, the fast food chain generated over $22.7 billion in sales and over $9 billion in total revenue last year, reporting a nearly 14% increase from 2023. The numbers have been steadily rising over the years, from 2019, when the chain did $12.2 billion in sales. Furthermore, despite its comparatively smaller size, the chain has been quietly expanding its market share as well.

“Chick-fil-A only has 3,000 locations nationwide, a relatively small number compared to other fast food chains, which is arguably one of its greatest assets,” noted Food and Culture journalist at Tasting Table, Brian Udall. He further noted that loyal customers of the chain are willing to go out of their way and travel to a Chick-fil-A because the food is good. "And capitalizing on that market demand through lower overhead costs is no small part of how Chick-fil-A has become the third most successful fast food chain in the country," he added.

Representative image of Customers in line to order food at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)
Representative image of Customers in line to order food at a Chick-fil-A restaurant (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Robert Nickelsberg)

Furthermore, Franchise Sidekick Founder & CEO Ryan Zink told Entrepreneur, that "Chick-fil-A undeniably boasts one of the best fast-food concepts in the world, and it has mastered the art of focus, quality and customer service.” The chain has now expanded overseas, with stores in England and Singapore, after operating solely in North America for decades.

More on Market Realist: 

McDonald's removes its AI-generated Christmas ad after unexpected backlash from viewers

Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices

Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
The guest was at a loss for words after hearing the value of the Patek Phillippe watch.
23 hours ago
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
NEWS
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
23 hours ago
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
NEWS
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
23 hours ago
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
NEWS
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
Kevin Hassett said it would solely be up to the Fed Officials to make decisions on interest rates.
23 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
JEOPARDY
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.
4 days ago
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
NEWS
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
As per the Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Americans paid over $158 billion in tariff costs
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
4 days ago
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
4 days ago
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
COSTCO
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
4 days ago
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
NEWS
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
4 days ago
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
NEWS
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
A Politico poll conducted last month found Americans were struggling with spending constraints.
5 days ago
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
COSTCO
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
The shopper who was buying coats to donate to the homeless was met with incredible generosity.
6 days ago
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
NEWS
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
The Democratic senators argued that no living/sitting president should have their likeness on a coin.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
The contestant had a slim chance after getting only two out of five guesses right.
6 days ago
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
NEWS
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
The payments will be funded by the tariff revenue and reach farmers early next year.
7 days ago
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
FAMILY FEUD
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
Sweeney's team blatantly broke a rule and the host had to let it go multiple times.
7 days ago
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
NEWS
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
Dimon reiterated a nuanced and overall upbeat view about the effect of artificial intelligence on the economy.
Dec 8, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
The player, Aimee Ursitti won nearly $65,000 in one night.
Dec 4, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
The guest who worked closely with the author said the collection was sentimental to her.
Dec 4, 2025
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
NEWS
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
As per a recent study, nearly half of the millionaires think they need better financial planning.
Dec 4, 2025