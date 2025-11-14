Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through

The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have disrupted everyday lives for Americans by triggering a surge in prices. Several goods that cannot be produced en masse in the States have seen their prices skyrocket. These include basic necessities such as coffee and food items. Thankfully, things may get better in the near future as reports suggest that the administration is looking to bring the price of coffee, beef, and bananas down as soon as possible.

Representative image of coffee beans. (Image Source: Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas | Pexels)

When the Trump administration signed the tariffs into effect, they believed that it would only make global trade better. America was the victim of unfair trade practices, as far as the President was concerned. However, according to a report in the BBC, Trump is changing his own policies on some countries when it comes to certain products. Recently, it was announced that four South American countries, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Argentina, would see relaxed tariffs on certain items.

Guatemala, Argentina, and El Salvador will have to pay a 10% reciprocal tariff on goods, and for Ecuador, it will be 15%. However, items such as coffee, which cannot be produced in the US, will be exempt. The administration had promised to bring down coffee prices after it had seen a whopping 20% jump as the tariffs came into play. The funny part is that while the US imports coffee from Guatemala, it buys the most from Brazil.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

It will be interesting to see whether the administration will be able to deliver on its promise of coffee at lower prices any time soon. Poor weather conditions have also played a part in increasing the prices. Another item that Americans are sick of paying a premium for is bananas. Guatemala and Ecuador are the biggest exporters of the fruit, so consumers can be confident of seeing some relief in that area.

The deal with Argentina is a bit different, as it is focused on bringing the price of beef down in the United States. With this deal, the administration hopes to expand its access to beef markets across the globe. Soaring prices of the popular meat have left a bad taste in the consumers’ mouths.

Representative image of beef products. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)

Ultimately, adjustments had to be made to the earlier tariffs. What this administration might not have anticipated, at the time, was the public frustration that would stem from consumers having to pay high prices for necessities. So it is no surprise that the President is doing whatever it takes to get the prices of essentials down in this uncertain time.

