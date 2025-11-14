ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through

The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Images of American shoppers and Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew and Chip Somdevilla)
Images of American shoppers and Donald Trump (Cover image source: Getty Images | David McNew and Chip Somdevilla)

President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have disrupted everyday lives for Americans by triggering a surge in prices. Several goods that cannot be produced en masse in the States have seen their prices skyrocket. These include basic necessities such as coffee and food items. Thankfully, things may get better in the near future as reports suggest that the administration is looking to bring the price of coffee, beef, and bananas down as soon as possible.

Image Source: Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas | Pexels
Representative image of coffee beans. (Image Source: Photo by Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas | Pexels)

When the Trump administration signed the tariffs into effect, they believed that it would only make global trade better. America was the victim of unfair trade practices, as far as the President was concerned. However, according to a report in the BBC, Trump is changing his own policies on some countries when it comes to certain products. Recently, it was announced that four South American countries, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Argentina, would see relaxed tariffs on certain items.

Guatemala, Argentina, and El Salvador will have to pay a 10% reciprocal tariff on goods, and for Ecuador, it will be 15%. However, items such as coffee, which cannot be produced in the US, will be exempt. The administration had promised to bring down coffee prices after it had seen a whopping 20% jump as the tariffs came into play. The funny part is that while the US imports coffee from Guatemala, it buys the most from Brazil.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

It will be interesting to see whether the administration will be able to deliver on its promise of coffee at lower prices any time soon. Poor weather conditions have also played a part in increasing the prices. Another item that Americans are sick of paying a premium for is bananas. Guatemala and Ecuador are the biggest exporters of the fruit, so consumers can be confident of seeing some relief in that area.

The deal with Argentina is a bit different, as it is focused on bringing the price of beef down in the United States. With this deal, the administration hopes to expand its access to beef markets across the globe. Soaring prices of the popular meat have left a bad taste in the consumers’ mouths.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)
Representative image of beef products. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)

Ultimately, adjustments had to be made to the earlier tariffs. What this administration might not have anticipated, at the time, was the public frustration that would stem from consumers having to pay high prices for necessities. So it is no surprise that the President is doing whatever it takes to get the prices of essentials down in this uncertain time.

More on Market Realist:

Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown

Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
1 hour ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
1 hour ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
4 hours ago
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.
4 hours ago
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
They blamed it on the Democrats because they were responsible for the shutdown.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
The host was uncomfortable throughout the round.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
1 day ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
1 day ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
1 day ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
WALMART
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
2 days ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
2 days ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
3 days ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
3 days ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
3 days ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
3 days ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
4 days ago