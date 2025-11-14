ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown

They blamed it on the Democrats because they were responsible for the shutdown.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Recently, US President Donald Trump signed an order that marked the end of the longest government shutdown in history, lasting more than 40 days. Usually, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases crucial employment reports on the first Friday of every month. However, that may never happen for the month before the shutdown.

The government has held out on releasing the September data. It also did not release the data for October, as the shutdown was still ongoing during the first Friday of November. As per a report in MSNBC, it seems like a big part of that unreleased data will be kept under wraps for good. The government is holding the shutdown responsible for this inconvenience.

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump | Getty Images | Alon Skuy
US President Donald Trump. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy)

The announcement was made by the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said that inflation and employment data for October will likely never be made public. It was later confirmed that the September data will be released, however. The Press Secretary also pinned the blame for the anomaly on the Democrats, who she believed were the reason behind the shutdown that might have crippled the federal statistical system. The shutdown was lifted after a few Democrats went against their party’s stand in Congress and voted with the ruling Republicans.

“The Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, with October CPI and jobs reports likely never being released, and all of that economic data released will be permanently impaired, leaving our policymakers at the Fed flying blind at a critical period,” Leavitt said as per a report in NBC News. However, not releasing employment data for a month might be beneficial to the Trump administration.

There have been shutdowns in the past, but never before have a month’s inflation and employment statistics been withheld. It is, however, important to note that no previous shutdown has lasted as long as this one. In addition to that, reports suggest that the private sector has deteriorated in terms of employment in September and October. Therefore, not releasing the data for one of those months would save the Trump administration from having to answer some tough questions.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court on January 11, 2024 in New York City. Trump won't make his own closing arguments after his lawyers objected to Judge Arthur Engoron insistence that Trump stay within the bounds of
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jefferson Siegel-Pool)

Another reason why the government might not be willing to release this crucial data is that the second term of the Trump administration has reportedly seen job growth slow down so much that it could be compared to the situation during the Great Recession. Either way, no matter how the two sides try to spin it, the employment data for October will likely never see the light of day.

More on Market Realist:

Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans

Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer

President Trump signs bill to end the longest government shutdown in US history

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
WALMART
Product sold via Walmart recalled over risk of Salmonella outbreak — here are key details
The companies that were linked to the recalled products were Food To Live and Africa Imports.
1 hour ago
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
COSTCO
Costco may roll out a major food court change nationwide — but not everyone's going to be happy
This is perhaps the biggest incentive shoppers have received this year to become a member.
1 hour ago
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
ECONOMY & WORK
The price of beef has surged under Trump's presidency — and tariffs are to be blamed
The tariffs on beef-exporting countries and resources have put pressure on the U.S. supply chain
4 hours ago
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans might see noticeably cheaper bananas and coffee if Trump’s trade plan goes through
The deals were struck with four countries, which will exempt certain essential items from tariffs.
4 hours ago
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin says public may never see recent economic data while blaming it on shutdown
They blamed it on the Democrats because they were responsible for the shutdown.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages
The host was uncomfortable throughout the round.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses car due to tough puzzle — fans call it 'another budget saver'
She had her son with her, who was an active military personnel.
1 day ago
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
ECONOMY & WORK
Worried AI might replace your job? A new Gartner report predicts a surprising twist
In its analysis, Gartner, Inc found that 25% of IT jobs will be done by AI by 2030.
1 day ago
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Leading bank breaks down just how much Trump’s trade policies is costing Americans
A recent analysis by UBS suggests the tariffs are holding inflation steady and troubling Americans.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam the practice of celebrities replacing their beloved host Ken Jennings
Some fans only want the host to give the clues to the contestants instead of an outsider.
1 day ago
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
COSTCO
Costco brings back a beloved holiday favorite — but there is one problem
The current price of the item is $16.99, which is several times higher than the $9.99 it used to be.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on Chevrolet in bonus round on Veterans Day
Fans were clearly not happy after two straight losses in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
WALMART
Is Costco’s $200 Thanksgiving meal really worth it next to Walmart’s $40 alternative?
Costco one is sold for a premium price, making it a lot less affordable than the Walmart one.
2 days ago
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
WALMART
Walmart quietly removes items from its Thanksgiving basket — also reduces its price by 25%
The retail giant would not want one of its best seasonal products to remain unsold.
2 days ago
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite pasta brands could disappear from grocery stores as Trump plans 107% import tax
This move would severely hurt businesses and consumers will have to pay a lot more.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who taught marines how to ride motorbikes loses $40,000
The contestant was momentarily disappointed, but she was happy to have won more than $17,000.
3 days ago
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart Plus annual memberships are on major sale until December 2 — here are the key details
Those interested can avail the Walmart Plus membership for $49 instead of the usual $98 for a year.
3 days ago
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
COSTCO
Costco quietly removes a beloved Kirkland product from its shelves — but why?
No one saw this coming, but it doesn't mean the product won't return to the shelves again.
3 days ago
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
ECONOMY & WORK
Veterans Day 2025: All you need to know about the free meals and discounts at restaurants
Several businesses are offering free meals to current and former military personnel on November 11.
3 days ago
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
ECONOMY & WORK
Donald Trump is ‘fixing’ the 'broken' economy he got from Joe Biden, says Tom Emmer
Emmer believed that the President had inherited a broken economy from the previous administration.
4 days ago