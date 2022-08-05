Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data

So far, iRobot stock saw its price increase by nearly 20 percent during pre-market hours on Aug. 5. Currently sitting around a price of $59.45, iRobot shares may not be a worthwhile investment. The buy-back price is at $61 and investors wouldn’t profit much if it’s that close to the price Amazon is going to purchase the stock at. IRBT shares have been up by about 28.28 percent this month so far, and bullish movement could continue with Amazon’s purchase of the company.