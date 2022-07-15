Nothing Phone Offers Simplicity and Affordability — Not Available in the U.S.

The top feature that makes this phone unique is its lighting system in the back. With the device’s back being transparent, the company put LED lighting on the inside of the phone, and it has some interesting features. You can assign a light blinking pattern to a specific contact, as well as choose a pattern for each type of notification (email, text, IG message, etc.). The light will turn on when you activate Google Assistant. The lumination can also be used to assist with photos or to see how much your phone is charged.