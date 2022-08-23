Elon Musk Might Be Considering Deal With Neuralink Competitor Synchron

Along with being the richest person on earth, Elon Musk has always been an innovator at heart. He practically changed the face of transportation with Tesla and its EV vehicles, rising against all odds. Musk also co-founded a neurotechnology startup, Neuralink, in 2016, through which he wanted to develop implantable BMI (brain-machine interface). Originally, he envisioned the devices to be ready by 2020, but that didn't happen. Reuters reported that Musk has contacted Neuralink’s competitor Synchron about a possible deal.