Snap's Board Approves Stock Split, With One Condition

Snap has found some success in its new Snapchat Plus subscription plan. Since the launch of the subscription, in-app spending increased 136x in the last three weeks, compared to the three-week period before the launch. The company will still have to come up with more ways to help compensate for advertising losses. Snap will also have to find ways to compete with dominant platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where both companies continue to add new features and technology to their platforms.