Snap Unveils Its Premium Subscription Product, Snapchat+

Snapchat+ costs $3.99 per month, making it about a dollar pricier than Twitter Blue. Snapchat’s move toward premium is a bold move, but not unheard of. In fact, commercialization for previously free products that profited off ads and data is increasing in popularity. Just look at Pinterest (PINS), whose CEO Ben Silbermann stepped down on June 28 to make way for Bill Ready, former head of commerce for Google (GOOGL).