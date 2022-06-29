Ben Silbermann Is a Billionaire, Steps Down as Pinterest CEO

Silbermann co-founded Pinterest with Paul Sciarra and Evan Sharp in January 2010. Sciarra left the company in 2012 after serving as an adviser in its founding days. Sharp left Pinterest in October 2021 after serving as the Chief Design and Creative Officer for the company in his last role. Now, the last founder is out of the office, but not the boardroom. Silbermann will remain on board as executive chairman, though his departure as CEO will likely push Pinterest into growth mode as it prepares to launch more revenue streams.